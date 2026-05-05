Aston Villa have been given a lift in their efforts to sign a highly-rated Serie A defender, who admits he ‘wouldn’t rule out’ a move to a bigger club this summer.

The Europa League semi-finalists are expected to bolster their squad this summer as they close in on Champions League qualification under Unai Emery, whose own future at the club continues to raise questions.

All areas of the Aston Villa squad are being looked at, but defensively, the club are reported to have added Udinese star Thomas Kristensen to their list of targets.

The 24-year-old centre-back is reported to be keen on a move away from the Bianconeri, due to his desire to play in Europe, and TuttoMercatoWeb has reported Villa as one of “several Premier League clubs” in his services, as well as AC Milan.

Kristensen currently has just over two years remaining on his contract, with Udinese reported to have placed a price tag of €25 million (£21.6m) on his head to try and ward off suitors.

Signed from Danish side AGF for just €5 million (£4.2 million) in September 2023, Kristensen has developed into a key performer for Udinese, making 78 appearances in all competitions to date.

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Aston Villa given hope over Kristensen deal

But in an interview with Campo, the central defender has revealed he’s not made a final decision on a new Udinese contract proposal that’s on the table, amid strong interest from other clubs.

Indeed, his comments will give the likes of Villa hope that a summer deal could be on with Kristensen saying: “Yes, I can confirm that (Udinese wants to extend). It’s not the first time that this has happened. They came after a year and a half.

“The situation is that we had a plan when I arrived that I would play for a period, and then be able to make a jump from there again. So it is clear that it is in our plans that the step should be taken further.

“When that will be, we will have to see. But yes, there has been some contract extension talk and some proposals there, yes.

“In the short term, it’s quite likely that the next step should be to a bigger club, perhaps one playing in Europe. I wouldn’t rule that out.

“Things are open, so it’s hard to say, but in any case, a move to a bigger club is clearly the step I see myself taking.”

If Villa do indeed move for the 6ft 5in Kristensen, there is a strong chance he will be a replacement for Tyrone Mings, who is being tipped to depart Villa Park this summer, given he only has one year remaining on his contract.