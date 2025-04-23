Aston Villa have held ‘internal discussions’ over a move for Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne, who is set to leave the Etihad as a free agent at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder has already confirmed that he will not be signing a new contract with the Cityzens, meaning he’ll be available to sign on a free transfer.

MLS or Saudi Arabia was the prediction from many with regards to De Bruyne’s future, at least until the Belgian international refused to rule out remaining in England. “I don’t know [whether I’ll leave English football]. Honestly, I don’t know,” De Bruyne said in an interview.

“The decision to leave has not been long. Nothing can be decided in one week in the football world. I haven’t seen my family since the decision. I have to speak to them and then I will see whichever team wants me. So I don’t know. I have no idea.”

According to a bombshell update from Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy, Aston Villa are considering a blockbuster move for the Man City icon.

Sky Sports’ report claims that Aston Villa have ‘held internal discussions about a potential move for Kevin De Bruyne’ and ‘could be interested’ in signing him this summer.

“De Bruyne’s reluctance to uproot his family and prioritising his football and home life when making a decision on his next destination has alerted several Premier League clubs,” the report adds.

READ MORE: Man Utd plotting shock move for Man City maestro; FIVE clubs in race – report

Aston Villa plot blockbuster De Bruyne swoop

While Villa are considering an approach for De Bruyne, along with other Premier League sides, a potential switch to MLS still hasn’t been ruled out.

Sky Sports’ report adds: “Four MLS clubs, Inter Miami – who hold his discovery rights, Chicago Fire, NYCFC and D.C. United have made enquiries over De Bruyne’s professional and financial expectations.

And interestingly, Serie A side Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas, could also join the race: “Serie A side Como are also doing checks to see if there’s any possibility of landing De Bruyne,” it’s claimed.

De Bruyne, who has won 16 trophies since joining Man City in 2015, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, has recently revealed that he was “shocked” to find out that his club had decided against offering him a new deal.

“There was a little bit of shock. I didn’t have any offer from them through the whole year and the club made a decision. Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I have to accept it.

“Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I’m showing but I understand that clubs have to make decisions.”

With Aston Villa now considering a move for the Belgian, City could live to regret letting him leave if he has another impressive season in the Premier League next term.

DON’T MISS: The SEVEN Manchester City players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?