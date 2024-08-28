Aston Villa emerge as surprise destination for Barcelona winger

Aston Villa hope to be able to sign Raphinha from Barcelona

Aston Villa could look to spring Brazilian winger Raphinha from Barcelona before deadline day as Unai Emery seeks to add attacking options to his squad ahead of their Champions League campaign this term.

The club’s admiration for the Barca attacker has been noted several times over the course of the current window and their search for options out wide has brought Aston Villa back to his door.

Spain-based publications claim that Unai Emery has selected the Barcelona winger as a target in his quest to add a talented attacker to replace departed Moussa Diaby.

The 27-year-old might be a useful acquisition because he has previously demonstrated his aptness for the Premier League with Leeds United. He will provide the squad with goals and inventiveness as he is adaptable enough to play on either wing.

Whether Barcelona allow his departure this summer is still up in the air. Rumour has it that the Spanish team will consider a substantial bid for the top player. Whether Aston Villa are prepared to spend extra for him is open to conjecture at this stage.

Emery is looking for creative players with pace to generate more chances for his star striker Ollie Watkins having retained the England forward despite attention from the Premier League’s richest clubs.

Among the new recruits for Aston Villa this term is left winger Jaden Philogene but considering his youth and lack of top-flight experience it seems that Emery is eager to add experience on the flanks of his attack.

There is still no timeline for return for right winger Emiliano Buendia who tore his cruciate ligament last August with the Argentina international contracted to the club until 2026.

Hansi Flick shouldn’t let star man go

Hansi Flick has favoured Raphinha early in his spell as Barcelona manager and would not want to lose him but the financial situation at the Catalan Giants creates a window of opportunity for Aston Villa to exploit.

Under Flick, Raphinha has found himself playing as a second striker or No 10, slotting in centrally just behind Robert Lewandowski with the likes of Dani Olmo and Fernan Torres wide on the left and Lamine Yamal monopolising the starting right wing position.

Emery will chop and change shape throughout the season but has so far favoured using central midfielder John McGinn down the left which seems to be the area Raphinha is wanted to bolster.

