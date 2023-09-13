Aston Villa exit on the cards with Emery ready to cash in on £15m star fancied by Turkish giants

An exit for Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker could still be on the cards as Fenerbahce are trying to land a deal before their deadline.

While the Premier League transfer window has now closed, clubs from Turkey are still able to sign players until their deadline on Friday.

The 28-year-old joined Aston Villa last summer in a deal worth approximately £15million. Steven Gerrard was at the helm when Dendoncker arrived at the club, but he has slipped down the pecking order of late.

Under Unai Emery, the likes of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara are all ahead of the Belgian midfielder in the pecking order.

New signing Youri Tielemans hasn’t had as much action as he would have liked so far, but he is also seemingly ahead of Dendoncker right now.

The 28-year-old can also play as a centre-half, although he hasn’t had much of a sniff in this position either. He spent the summer out with an injury and subsequently missed the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

During a press conference last month, Emery told reporters that he has set the challenge to Dendoncker to fight for a starting spot.

“I have had 10 months with him and I am always trying to find [how he can] be regular every day, every month, training, playing and getting his best performance, for some different circumstances he didn’t do it,” Emery explained.

Fenerbahce ready to swoop in

As his chances at Villa Park seem like they will be limited, Dendoncker could be open to a fresh start. According to Football Insider, Fenerbahce are readying a late offer for the midfielder.

The report claims that Dendoncker has been told by the club that he is free to leave in the coming days after falling down the pecking order under Emery.

The Villans are said to be open to either a loan or a permanent deal for the 28-year-old. Given his lack of football of late, he could jump at the chance to join Fenerbahce.

Former Premier League stars Fred, Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko have all made the jump to Fenerbahce this summer. The Turkish giants have enjoyed a good start to the new campaign as they currently top the Super Lig with nine points.

Given the deadline to get this deal over the line is on Friday, things could quickly develop on the transfer front. Aston Villa would lose some depth by allowing Dendoncker to leave, but they should be fine for the time being unless they suffer an injury crisis.

