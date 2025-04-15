Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is hoping to get the better of PSG coach Luis Enrique

Aston Villa and PSG has been chosen as the top pick for the Champions League quarter-final second-leg gameweek, ahead of Arsenal’s game against Real Madrid – and fans will be able to watch the game for FREE tonight.

Amazon agreed to show 17 games across the course of the Champions League season with one pick per week up to the semi-final stage. The rest of the coverage will take place on broadcasting rival TNT Sports, which also has Europa League and Conference League games.

It means fans can watch Aston Villa take on PSG free with an Amazon Prime trial. The match is available to anybody with an Amazon Prime subscription but if you have not signed up you can get a free seven-day trial that will give you access to the match here.

A full Amazon subscription costs £8.99 per month and gives you access to Amazon’s football documentaries, live sport and other TV series on the platform.

Gabby Logan will oversee the coverage of the match from Villa Park on Tuesday evening and the pundits will be made up from a star-studded team that includes former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, four-time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf, and former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy.

Alan Shearer has also joined the Amazon team and has been used as a co-commentator alongside Jon Champion.

Aston Villa fans will also be able to watch the full match replay within two hours of the game ending and there are magazine and highlights shows available on the platform with all the action from the second leg.

All eyes will be on Villa Park as Unai Emery’s side look to overturn a disappointing late collapse in Paris. Villa went ahead through Morgan Rodgers, but PSG hit back with Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes to secure a 3-1 win and leave Villa with plenty to do if they are to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since winning the competition in 1982.

Luis Enrique’s side look like a more cohesive unit compared to previous years, though Villa will look to the likes of Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Rogers to provide plenty of goalscoring threat in front of what will be a passionate crowd at Villa Park.

A semi-final against the winners of the Arsenal and Real Madrid tie awaits the winners at Villa Park, before a potential final against one of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter or Bayern Munich.

You can watch the Villa game on Amazon here.