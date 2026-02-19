Aston Villa given major RED FLAG over summer signing of ‘fantastic player’

Aston Villa have been told why they could face a potentially large red flag, if they try and secure the permanent signing of a Premier League attacker in the summer transfer window.

Unai Emery’s men are well placed to secure a Champions League return this season, as they currently sit third in the Premier League and are eight points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool, with the top five clubs from England set to secure spots for next term.

Should they be back dining at the top table of European football, Aston Villa are expected to make significant additions to their squad to ensure they can cope with the demands of multiple competitions.

One player who could be brought on board full-time is current loanee Jadon Sancho, whose form has improved in the second half of the campaign after failing to make much of an impact pre-Christmas.

The 25-year-old England international is expected to a free agent this summer, with Manchester United reported to have decided against activating a 12-month extension to his deal.

Emery said last week he is interested in keeping Sancho beyond the end of this campaign, stating: “He is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing.

“He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him.”

Villa warned over massive Sancho salary issue

However, former Tottenham midfielder has flagged up the biggest issue to a permanent Sancho switch actually happening.

Asked if Villa should give Sancho a deal, O’Hara told 10bet: “Maybe if the wages were right, I guess. If the wages they could come to an agreement on, then yeah. He’s a talented football player.

“Man United paid 80 million pounds for him, putting him on 350 grand a week. And that’s the problem they’ve had.

“He looked like he’d lost the fire in his belly. He looked like he was more about going out than actually playing football.

“But he looks like he’s found his way again. He’s a talented player, got tons of ability and he can make things happen.

“So if you can make a deal happen that works for both parties, then, yeah, he’s definitely worth having in your squad for sure. But I just don’t know what sort of wages he’s going to want.

“And that’s where I think the problem will be for Aston Villa, because they’re not going to pay 200 grand a week for Jadon Sancho.”

