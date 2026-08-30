Aston Villa reach decision on selling Ian Maatsen to Man Utd

Aston Villa have decided not to sell left-back Ian Maatsen to Manchester United, according to a journalist, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, learn whether they would be able to sign Alejandro Balde from Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back in the final days of the window.

The Red Devils want another option to compete with Luke Shaw, as manager Michael Carrick aims for the club to at least compete for the Premier League title this season.

Man Utd will also play in the Champions League this season, so Carrick could do with more options at left-back.

On August 29, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 173,000 followers on X, reported that Man Utd have made a move to sign Maatsen from Villa.

O’Rourke wrote on X at 10:03am on August 29: “Manchester United have made an enquiry for Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen as they search to bring in a new left-back. #MUFC #AVFC”

However, Man Utd have failed in their pursuit of the former Chelsea left-back.

Sky Sports News’ Manchester United reporter, Danyal Khan, has revealed Villa have decided to keep the Netherlands international and will offer him a new contract.

Khan wrote on X at 8:23pm on August 29: “Manchester United explored potential availability of left-back Ian Maatsen but he is set to be offered a new contract by #avfc.

“Villa do do not want to sell Maatsen and is set to be offered new terms soon.

“Understand #mufc are continuing to monitor options at left-back to further strengthen before Tuesday’s deadline & ready to move if the right opportunity becomes available.

“Club balancing need to reinforce this season v pursuing long-term targets in future windows.”

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Man Utd face Alejandro Balde complications

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde is another left-back that Man Utd are keen on.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on August 26 that Man Utd have been in talks over a 2026 summer deal for Balde.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has now reported that Balde wants to stay at Barcelona.

The Italian journalist has also claimed that Man Utd find the total costs of the transfer too much.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It would take a big amount of money, guys.

“At the moment, it is very complicated because Barcelona are not accepting a loan, as of today.

“Still no green light to a loan.

“Then, if they open to a loan in the final hours of the market, that’s another story, but, as of today, Barca are not opening to a loan, and Balde wants to stay at Barcelona.

“Balde is not going to normal clubs.

“So, if Utd come for Balde, it could be interesting, but, at the moment, financially permanent deal is very complicated – for the salary and for the transfer fee.”

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