Aston Villa chances of signing £30m star revealed by insider amid fresh transfer danger

Aston Villa are actively searching out potential replacements for Emiliano Martinez as the goalkeeper eyes a new challenge, and sources have revealed the likelihood of them landing one of their two top targets.

The 33-year-old has long been one of Villa’s most important players, having made 18 Premier League appearances this term, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Martinez is a key reason why Villa currently sit third in the table – seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

However, the Argentine international came close to leaving Villa for Manchester United last summer, before the Red Devils ultimately opted against a move for him, and he is still looking to take on a new challenge.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, reported yesterday (January 22) that Inter Milan are keen on signing Martinez, and his representatives have held ‘discussions’ with the Italian club.

Emery is determined to keep Martinez until the summer, but Villa have identified two potential long-term replacements for the shot-stopper.

In a separate update, Fletcher revealed that Manchester City star James Trafford tops the shortlist, alongside Porto captain Diogo Costa.

Newcastle and Tottenham are also understood to be admirers of the 23-year-old England international.

However, our transfer insider, Dean Jones, believes that luring Trafford away from Man City could prove difficult, even with him behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

“There has been lots of reporting around James Trafford and links with various clubs but the case has always been that he does still have a role in this team, even if that role is not a prominent one,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“Whenever I have spoken to people close to City, no one really has a bad word to say about him. The reason he is not playing games is not really a reflection on him – it is just because of Donnarumma.

“I can see there being offers for him in this window because he is one of the back-up keepers of the highest level but City are not going to be looking to sell him unless he really pushes for a move.

“I don’t personally see that it will be in their interest to let him leave on loan, and he signed for almost £30million.

“So if anyone actually makes an offer, we know that is still going to be the very least City would want for him.”

Latest Aston Villa news: Tammy Abraham signing imminent

Meanwhile, reliable journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Aston Villa are set to stunningly re-sign Tammy Abraham.

Thrashing out a deal to sign the Roma star has been complicated, given he has been on loan with Besiktas in Turkey.

However, Ornstein reports that Abraham is now set to complete the switch imminently, with Villa loanee Yasin Ozcan included in a part-exchange deal.

“Tammy Abraham flying to UK as we speak ahead of completing permanent transfer from Besiktas to Aston Villa,” Ornstein posted on X.

“28yo #Besiktas striker set for medical on Saturday before joining #AVFC on 4.5yr contract for €21m + Yasin Ozcan.”

