Aston Villa have no intention of letting Morgan Rogers leave on the cheap, with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal that any deal would need to exceed the club’s record sale and go beyond £100million.

Rogers joined Villa with little fanfare, but he has quickly developed into one of the leading attackers in Europe.

The 23-year-old has nine goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, with the Aston Villa standout challenging Jude Bellingham to start for England at this summer’s World Cup.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that Rogers is attracting interest from elsewhere this summer, with Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick instructing club chiefs to sign him.

But it will not be plain sailing for the Red Devils as they look to sign Rogers this summer.

Villa famously sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 2021 for £100m, but sources insist Rogers would command an even higher fee in the current market.

The 23-year-old only signed a new long-term deal in November, and crucially, TEAMtalk is told by club sources that the contract does not include a release clause. That leaves Aston Villa in full control of his future and able to dictate any potential transfer terms.

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Aston Villa use Wirtz example as huge ‘benchmark’ for Rogers deal

Despite suggestions elsewhere that offers in the region of £80m could be enough, Villa sources have dismissed those claims outright. Instead, they believe Rogers’ true market value sits significantly higher and should be benchmarked against elite-level transfers.

In fact, insiders have pointed to the deal that saw Florian Wirtz move last summer as a key reference point, with Villa viewing Rogers as comparable in both age profile and overall standing in the game.

There is a strong belief within the club that Rogers is among the very best young forwards in world football, and that status demands a premium fee reflective of the modern market.

Even at such a high valuation, interest is not expected to fade. TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all monitoring the situation closely, while European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also firmly in the frame.

Should it be formally confirmed that no release clause exists, Villa will stand firm on their valuation — and while that figure may appear daunting, it is unlikely to completely deter a list of suitors packed with financial heavyweights.

For now, Villa’s stance is clear: Rogers is not for sale unless their demands are met and those demands would rewrite their own transfer history.

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