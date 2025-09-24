Aston Villa are gearing up to make a bold move next summer after making a final decision on Jadon Sancho’s future, per reports, despite the Manchester United star’s loan only being in its early stages.

It was made clear to the 25-year-old that he wasn’t in Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford before Villa decided to snap him up on a season-long loan late in the summer window.

Sancho, 25, has failed to make his mark at Man Utd since leaving Borussia Dortmund for the Prem giants for a staggering fee of £73m in the summer of 2021.

After two-and-a-half underwhelming seasons with the Red Devils, Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan, before a season-long stint with Chelsea last term.

Chelsea pulled out of a £25m obligation to buy Sancho by paying a £5m penalty fee to Man Utd. The England international then found himself in limbo before joining Villa on another loan deal.

According to National World, Sancho has finally found his new home. The report claims that Sancho has ‘shown enough to warrant a permanent deal’, per ‘sources’ at Villa Park.

Sancho is said to be ‘on Emery’s radar’ for a permanent move next summer despite only playing 82 minutes so far. Crucially, Villa will not have to pay a penny, it’s claimed, with his Man Utd expiring in June next year…

Man Utd have one final Jadon Sancho trump card

This costly error is exactly the kind of thing Man Utd’s new INEOS ownership will want to avoid.

However, despite National World’s report, there is a way the Red Devils can get out of losing Sancho on a free transfer.

Multiple other outlets have reported that Man Utd have the option to extend Sancho’s contract by a further year – a decision they may reluctantly make to try and find a permanent buyer.

But the key issue here, for Man Utd and indeed Villa, is wages.

Sancho currently earns an eye-watering £250,000 per week. Man Utd will therefore have to weigh up the risk of extending his deal and possibly paying his salary again should they be unable to find a buyer.

It also remains to be seen whether Sancho would be willing to accept a significant pay cut to sign for Villa permanently, as the club are highly unlikely to match his current terms.

The winger has made only two appearances so far for Villa and is yet to register a goal contribution, but his situation is one to keep a close eye on, with big ramifications for Man Utd and the Midlands club coming.

