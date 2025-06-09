Aston Villa have joined Napoli in the race for Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Rodriguez is one of the best young wingers in Europe and has already established himself as an important member of Betis’s first-team squad. The 19-year-old winger scored two goals and gave one assist in 21 LaLiga matches and found the back of the net once in eight Conference League matches last season.

TEAMtalk reported Napoli’s interest in Rodriguez on May 25. The Serie A champions are watching the Betis winger closely to strengthen their left flank.

In recent days, other clubs have joined the race. In the Premier League, both Brighton and Hove Albion and Villa have shown interest in the 2005-born talent.

In Italy, AC Milan have also collected information about the player’s current situation and the possible terms for a future negotiation.

At this stage, none of the interested clubs have made an official move/offer, but all clubs are well informed on details about his availability.

Rodriguez is under contract with Real Betis until 2029 – that includes a €35million (£29.5m, $40m) release clause – but he is open to evaluating new opportunities if formal proposals arrive.

One key factor in this summer’s market could be the upcoming Under-21 European Championship, where Rodriguez will represent Spain.

Strong performances at the tournament could put him in the spotlight. For clubs looking for the winger, the figure of the release clause could become an interesting opportunity if Rodriguez impresses during the Euros. The situation remains open and worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

Who is Jesus Rodriguez?

By Samuel Bannister

Hailing from Seville, Rodriguez developed in the Real Betis academy and played for their reserve team in the 2023-24 season.

The winger’s senior debut followed in October 2024, at the age of 18 years and 11 months, in a Copa del Rey match.

He was awarded his LaLiga debut shortly after his 19th birthday and grabbed his first goal in January 2025.

Rodriguez stands out most for his pace. Standing at six feet tall, though, he has power in his running as well.

Best at running into open space, he is also dangerous when taking on opponents. Not only that, he works hard off the ball as well.

Right-footed, he often plays on the left wing, and will be looking to improve his contributions in the final third to reach the next level.

