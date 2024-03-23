Aston Villa negotiating with La Liga-winning centre-back as Emery aims to beat Prem rivals to transfer

Aston Villa have reportedly held negotiations with Mario Hermoso over a transfer, as they look to beat other Premier League and Serie A sides to his transfer.

A number of injuries in the defence have meant the makeup of the backline at Villa Park has looked very different at times this season. Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings started together in the heart of the defence in the first game of the season.

Emery’s favoured centre-back pairing from his first season were torn away from each other in the first-half of the opener against Newcastle, though, with a knee injury ending Mings’ season before it ever really began.

Pau Torres then took his place and has performed well, but he’s also been injured this season, and Clement Lenglet has deputised for him.

As such, while there are a number of quality centre-backs at Emery’s disposal, the Spaniard will not want to be burdened by the same issues as this season.

On top of that, he always wants to keep improving – that Villa are fourth after finishing seventh last season highlights the desire for further growth, and more quality could push them even higher.

Some big names are being looked at in each position to facilitate that push.

In the heart of the defence, Atletico Madrid’s Hermoso is reportedly one of the latest targets for Villa.

Villa in talks with Hermoso

That’s according to Marca, who state the Premier League is one of the ‘favourite’ destinations for him to carry on his career, and Villa are said to have ‘held negotiations’ with the defender.

Hermoso won La Liga with Atletico in 2020/21, playing 31 games, 30 of those appearances coming from the start.

The number of appearances he has made per season since then have dropped, and Hermoso will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

It’s said his representatives have ‘moved to find new accommodation’ for him, and that Villa have already held talks seems to be a good sign for them regarding the signing.

Hermoso has more suitors

It’s not only Villa that are interested in the 28-year-old, though.

Serie A is said to be level with the Premier League in terms of the favoured destination, and there is also Saudi interest.

Indeed, Marca states a move to the Saudi Pro League could see Hermoso’s wages doubled.

That would surely be an attractive prospect, but Emery’s project at Villa Park will be as well.

Torres moved from Spain to the Midlands and is having success, and his compatriot could follow that same path and help the former Villarreal manager lead his side even further up the table.

