The race for Ivan Toney is expected to heat up once Euro 2024 ends and Aston Villa are reportedly ready to rival Tottenham for his signature.

Unai Emery has big plans for the coming season as he looks to build on an impressive 2023/24 that saw his team finish fourth in the Premier League table.

Villa have already made some impressive signings this summer in left-back Ian Maatsen, midfielders Ross Barkley and Enzo Barrenechea and wingers Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin.

They’ve also re-signed striker Cameron Archer for £7m thanks to a buy-back clause in their agreement with Sheffield United, while they’re also keen to bring Jaden Philogene back to Villa Park from Hull City.

But Emery is reportedly keen to add another experienced striker to his squad to compete with top talisman Ollie Watkins.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Villa are ‘looking at’ Watkins’ England teammate Toney as a potential option.

The Brentford star is also a top target for Tottenham, who will be competing with Villa for a top-four spot in the coming season. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked in the past too.

The Bees have so far stood firm on their valuation of £60m of Toney but there is a feeling that £40m could be enough to sign the talented 28-year-old.

Aston Villa surge into Ivan Toney race

Phillips claims that Toney’s future at Brentford remains uncertain and he hopes his performances at Euro 2024 will earn him a move to a top Premier League side.

Toney has made two appearances off the bench for the Three Lions so far in the tournament and did make a vital assist in their 2-1 win over Slovakia after extra time.

As mentioned, the battle for him is likely to heat up once he returns from the Euros and clubs have begun sounding out the possibility of a potential deal.

Villa are ‘waiting to sell Jhon Duran’ before making a move for Toney, per the report.

Along with Villa and Tottenham, Manchester United could also launch a bid for Toney in the coming weeks, despite them securing a deal for Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils’ sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly keen to bring in another experienced striker to compete with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Toney, along with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been identified as options, but Man Utd will likely have to make a player sale before they bid for one of the duo.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race for Toney.

He scored four goals in 17 games last season after returning from suspension, while in 2022/23 he netted a very impressive 21 goals in 35 matches.