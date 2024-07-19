Aston Villa have made a strong start to the transfer window and now they’re reportedly planning a shock raid on Tottenham that’ll leave Spurs fans reeling.

Unai Emery is determined to build on a fantastic 2023/24 campaign that saw Villa finish fourth in the table and qualify for the Champions League.

Building a squad with strength in all areas will be key so they can cope with their busy fixture schedule and they’ve already got SEVEN new signings through the door.

The Midlands club are also on the verge of signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana for a club-record fee of £50m, with the move set to be finalised early next week.

Even though they’ve signed three new wingers already in Lewis Dobbin, Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior, reports suggest that Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski is the next name on their shortlist.

The Swedish international is a Spurs fan favourite and is a key part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad, having made 39 appearances and scoring eight goals for the London side last season.

But according to Football Transfers, Villa have registered an interest in signing Kulusevski this summer.

Villa plot Kulusevski move amid Spurs’ winger hunt

It’s reported that Villa’s interest in Kulusevski comes after Tottenham’s sporting director, Johan Lange, opened talks with Wolves over a deal for Pedro Neto.

Spurs previously enquired about signing the Portuguese winger in January, so it’s clear that their interest in him is concrete.

Tottenham are also leading the race for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, who can play as a left-winger or attacking midfielder.

The England international has a £60m release clause in his contract and Arsenal have also shown an interest in him, per reports.

It’s claimed that Neto and Eze’s potential arrival in North London could mean that Kulusevski is allowed to leave Tottenham.

Villa are looking at replacement options for Moussa Diaby, who is close to joining Al-Ittihad after agreeing personal terms with the Saudi club.

The Villains hope to bag a small profit on the £52m they signed Diaby for last summer and will put those funds towards their own transfer business.

Kulusevski won’t be a cheap addition, however, given he’s under contract until 2028 and therefore Tottenham hold all the power in negotiations.

It will be interesting to see if Villa do launch a concrete bid for Kulusevski in the coming weeks, but it would be a major shock if he does leave Spurs.