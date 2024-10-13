Aston Villa ‘plotting’ record-breaking January signing at Real Madrid’s expense

Aston Villa are sizing up a ‘very ambitious’ January move for a confirmed Real Madrid target and TEAMtalk understands the likely transfer cost would set a new record at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have once again started the season brightly, though one area of concern is their leaky defence. Indeed, of all the teams currently stationed in the top half of the Premier League table, Villa’s defensive record is the second worst of the lot.

Unai Emery’s side have shipped nine goals in seven games, with only Brighton (10 goals conceded) posting a worst record of those in the top 10.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Villa and Emery want to address the issue at the earliest opportunity by signing RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba in January. Such a move is deemed ‘very ambitious’ on Villa’s behalf for several reasons.

Firstly, centre-back Lukeba, 21, is a regular starter with Leipzig where he’s under contract until 2028. Leipzig reportedly have no desire to sell mid-season, meaning an offer too good to refuse would be required.

To that end, TEAMtalk previously learned back in September that Leipzig’s valuation of the left-footed Lukeba is £60m. A transfer of that size would make the France international Villa’s all-time most expensive signing, surpassing Amadou Onana (£50m).

Aside from the high cost of signing Lukeba, the fact he also has interest from high profile clubs is another issue for Villa. TEAMtalk previously confirmed Lukeba is on Real Madrid’s radar, while FI noted Chelsea are hovering too.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Aston Villa signings of all time as £50m Amadou Onana takes top spot

Real Madrid accelerate centre-back signing

The presence of Real Madrid is an obvious hurdle and per Football Espana, Los Blancos have firmed up plans to sign a centre-back in 2025.

What’s more, Carlo Ancelotti’s side aren’t content to wait until the summer and are exploring a January swoop, just like Villa.

Real Madrid’s No 1 target is reportedly William Saliba. On the face of it, that is good news for Villa, though the early indications are Real Madrid will find it near-impossible to pluck Saliba out of Arsenal.

As such, Real Madrid may be forced into exploring moves for viable alternatives and that’s where Lukeba fits in.

Another back-up to Saliba on Real Madrid’s radar is Tottenham and Argentina defender, Cristian Romero. Links to Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah have also emerged in recent weeks.

Aston Villa news round-up

In other news, Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey could soon be the subject of a bidding war between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Mail Plus stated Villa could begrudgingly cash in on Ramsey next summer, at which point Ramsey would be entering the final two years of his contract.

Such a decision will ring alarm bells in the capital, with the report confirming both Spurs and Arsenal explored Ramsey’s signing last summer.

Mail Plus reporter Sami Mokbel concluded: ‘Ramsey remains on the ‘long-term recruitment lists’ of a number of top sides who are already preparing to revisit their interest in 2025, leaving Villa facing a fight to keep their highly-rated midfielder.’

Elsewhere, pundit Danny Murphy has explained why Villa fans should have no concerns about losing Unai Emery to Man Utd if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

“If Erik ten Hag is sacked, would Emery be tempted to replace him? I’d be gobsmacked if he did, certainly, if he felt he’d have less influence at Old Trafford than he does now. Anyone else and the Villa hierarchy might be worried about a vacancy at United,” Murphy told the Daily Mail.

“But Emery’s commitment to the cause means I’d be shocked if he was tempted. He is adored by Villa fans and the players will run through walls for him. They have a very high ceiling and importantly he is well-backed by the owners.

“I am not saying he wouldn’t be at United but it’s other people who would be in charge of recruitment and he wouldn’t be able to bring in his people. Expectations are growing at Villa, it’s a good place to be.”