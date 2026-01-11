Aston Villa plotting shock move to re-sign 12-goal striker but Everton pose threat

Roma are ready to let Tammy Abraham return to England this month, and we can confirm that his former club, Aston Villa, are one of the clubs interested in landing him, though Everton and four other Premier League sides are also in the mix.

Abraham joined Turkish outfit Besiktas on loan last summer, and he has shown good form with 12 goals in 24 matches across all competitions.

The 28-year-old is now emerging as an option for Premier League sides. Besiktas have the option to make his loan move permanent, and they would have to be compensated if his deal were to be cut short, so he can go elsewhere.

We can confirm that intermediaries have been busy assessing the situation for Abraham, with particular interest back in England.

Villa, who are in the market for a number of deals in January, including for Conor Gallagher, are one of those to confirm their interest during talks. Abraham spent the 2018/19 season with Villa, and he bagged 25 goals. He remains a popular figure at the Midlands side and is viewed as a transfer potential option for this month.

Unai Emery wants options to back up and provide competition for Ollie Watkins, and the club are assessing the market, and Abraham is high on their wanted list – but sources confirm he is not the only one.

Aston Villa face competition for Abraham – complicated deal

Sources also confirm that Villa are not the only option for him, we can reveal that Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Sunderland and Leeds have all been spoken to and could yet provide possible competition.

The fact that Everton have the same owners as Roma – The Friedkin Group – adds another layer of intrigue as David Moyes considers adding another forward.

Abraham, for his part, believes he could yet make a surprise Premier League return as he looks to force his way back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

The 6ft4in striker last played for the Three Lions in 2022. Injuries derailed his progress at Roma, where he is not in the plans of Gian Piero Gasperini.

But Abraham has proven in the past that he can be a force in the Premier League, providing he has a clear run of fitness.

The London-born star notched 30 goals in 82 games for Chelsea, along with his prolific one-season stint on loan with Villa.

The Villans are keen to bring him back to the club and while Besiktas’ loan agreement makes a deal complicated, this is a situation to keep a very close eye on.

