Aston Villa pull off stunning Arsenal raid, as Emery secures January signings two, three and four

Aston Villa are primed to complete raids on Arsenal, Adelaide United and Middlesbrough

Aston Villa have secured an agreement to sign an Arsenal star outright, with Unai Emery poised to unveil his second, third and fourth January arrivals before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Aston Villa announced the signing of Serbian right-back Kosta Nedeljković from Red Star Belgrade on January 22. The highly-regarded 18-year-old cost roughly £6.5m and has been loaned back to Red Star for the remainder of the season.

With arrival No 1 safely banked, Villa then bid for Iceland international goalkeeper, Hakon Valdimarsson. However, despite outbidding Danish side Copenhagen, their offer of €2m proved insufficient. That left the door ajar for Brentford who quickly saw a €3m bid accepted.

Securing a new back-up for Emiliano Martinez remained a priority entering the final days of the window, as did completing a deal for Middlesbrough attacker, Morgan Rogers.

Now, according to a series of encouraging updates, both of those missions have succeeded. Furthermore, a deal to sign an Arsenal defender has also been agreed.

Villa beat Rangers, Juventus, Galatasaray to Arsenal coup

Firstly, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano brought news of Villa agreeing a permanent deal to sign young Arsenal left-back, Lino Sousa.

The 18-year-old joined the Gunners from West Brom back in 2022, though will now call Villa Park his new home.

Sousa had featured regularly at Under-21 level for Arsenal in the Premier League 2 this season. He’s also been capped by England at Under-19 level.

Romano claimed Sousa will undergo a medical later on Wednesday after Villa beat Rangers, Juventus and Galatasaray to his signature.

The permanent transfer was given Romano’s signature “here we go” confirmation.

The reporter subsequently revealed that once the deal is officially sealed, Sousa could quickly be loaned to Championship side Plymouth Argyle for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Deals for new GK, Boro ace both agreed

Elsewhere, the Athletic reported Villa ‘have reached an agreement with Adelaide United to sign goalkeeper Joe Gauci.’ The fee involved is understood to be worth €1.5m prior to add-ons.

The 23-year-old will provide depth behind Emiliano Martinez and has already passed a medical.

Gauci is a full-fledged Australia international having debuted for the senior side in 2023. Gauci is currently on international duty with the Socceroos at the Asian Cup, though that won’t prevent his switch to Villa in any way.

Indeed, Sky Sports stated Gauci passed a remote medical in Qatar earlier today and will sign a four-and-a-half year deal running until 2028.

Elsewhere, Romano and Ornstein both confirmed on Tuesday that Villa’s final bid for Boro’s Morgan Rogers had been accepted.

Rogers, 21, will sign a five-and-a-half year contract with Villa and his transfer will net Manchester City a handy fee by way of a 25 percent sell-on clause.

Ornstein stated the agreement struck is worth £8m plus a further £7m in add-ons. Rogers was scheduled to undergo a medical today (Wednesday).

Middlesbrough had rejected several bids from Villa before finally relenting on Tuesday. The Championship side will make a giant profit on the versatile attacker having spent just £1m to sign Rogers from Man City last July.

Rogers can play anywhere across the forward line, though has primarily featured in an attacking midfield role this season.

