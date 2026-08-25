Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Joel Ordonez

Aston Villa are closing in on a deal for Joel Ordonez after Club Brugge accepted in principle a loan arrangement with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The deal represents a significant breakthrough for Villa, who have been working to strengthen their defence following the departure of Ezri Konsa.

We understand Club Brugge had been demanding around £40million for Ordonez earlier in the summer, but negotiations have progressed well from Villa’s perspective and sources now indicate that a package worth less than £30million is on the table.

The proposed structure would allow Villa to take the 22-year-old now before committing to a permanent transfer at the end of the season, with Brugge having accepted the principle of that arrangement.

Ordonez has been on the radar of a number of English clubs for some time and was assessed by several sides this summer.

Chelsea have admired the Ecuador international since before his move to Belgium in 2022, but no formal has materialised and now Villa have stepped up their pursuit.

Villa have already strengthened at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but adding another centre-back has remained a priority.

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Villa decide on Ordonez as top centre-back target

Villa had been pushing hard to sign Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, making two bids for the England defender, but we understand the Saints remain unwilling to move from their £30million valuation.

Villa believe that price is too high, particularly given Harwood-Bellis spent last season in the Championship, and that has helped shift their focus towards Ordonez.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that Villa had struck an agreement with Ordonez on personal terms, and that the final hurdle to a deal was a club-to-club agreement.

With Club Brugge now prepared to work around Villa’s preferred loan structure, the Ecuadorian is emerging as Villa’s leading defensive target heading into the final days of the transfer window.

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