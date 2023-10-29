Aston Villa readying new contract for Emery favourite in order to scupper Arsenal plans

Aston Villa are preparing a fresh contract for one of their key stars according to reports as Unai Emery attempts to fend off Arsenal’s interest.

Under Emery, Aston Villa have been one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League and they look capable of finishing in a Champions League spot this season.

Given their excellent run of form, Emery is desperate to keep the current squad together, although plenty of their top performers have been linked with a move away.

Ollie Watkins has been in prolific form this season and the England international has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea of late.

Douglas Luiz has also been a key performer for Aston Villa under Emery and the Gunners are said to like the look of the Brazilian midfielder too.

The 25-year-old has been in fine goalscoring form this season and his work rate off the ball makes him one of the most desirable midfielders in the league.

Luiz wins an average of 2.3 tackles per game which is only bettered by Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash in the Aston Villa squad.

Given his profile, you can see why a club like Arsenal would be interested. However, Aston Villa have now hatched a plan to keep the Brazilian star at Villa Park.

New contract talks planned

In order to protect the long-term value of Luiz and fend off any interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa are now hoping to tie the midfielder down to a new contract.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are preparing to open contract talks with Luiz following his excellent run of form under Emery.

His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026 and so Aston Villa still have time on their side to negotiate a new long-term contract.

The 25-year-old came through the Vasco da Gama academy and was picked up by Man City in 2017. He enjoyed a successful spell with Girona on loan but never made a senior appearance for City.

Aston Villa then picked him up in 2019 and they haven’t looked back since. Luiz is now considered as one of the first names on the team sheet and they would be hard-pressed to replace him.

His leadership qualities also haven’t gone unnoticed and his ability from the penalty spot also adds another dynamic to his game. Aston Villa fans will be hoping that a new contract can be sorted out in good time.

