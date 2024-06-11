Aston Villa could net two players AND cash in a blockbuster trade with Juventus

Aston Villa have asked for a Manchester United target to be included as one of TWO makeweights in a cash-plus-players deal that will send Douglas Luiz to Juventus, according to numerous trusted sources.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League, Aston Villa are among the cluster of Premier League clubs who must raise funds through player sales before June 30.

It’s a situation that has resulted in rampant speculation midfielder Douglas Luiz will be reluctantly cut loose. The Brazilian has been nothing short of sensational at Villa Park over recent seasons, though sacrifices must be made.

Villa valued the 26-year old as high as £100m just last year at a time when long-time admirers Arsenal were continuing to court the player.

However, given the immediate need to raise cash, Villa’s asking price has reportedly been cut in half.

The Gunners still retain interest in the player and are seeking an upgrade on Thomas Partey. However, Luiz’s future looks set to lay in Italy amid interest from AC Milan and Juventus. Of the two it’s Juve who are making their move.

Reports out of Italy have suggested a verbal agreement on personal terms between Juventus and Luiz has been struck.

Club-to-club talks are taking place and according to top sources Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio, a remarkable cash-plus-players deal is on the agenda.

Aston Villa to get TWO players plus cash for Douglas Luiz

Villa have not only asked for USA international Weston McKennie to be included in the deal, but they also want winger Samuel Iling-Junior to switch clubs too. Villa are also demanding €20m/£17m as part of the agreement.

As such, the end result could see Luiz join Juventus and Villa receive £17m in return plus McKennie AND Iling-Junior.

Adding fuel to the fire is Romano’s claim Iling-Junior is “keen” to move to Villa Park.

The 20-year-old rose through Chelsea’s ranks as a youth team player before taking a leap of faith when joining Juventus in 2020.

The move hasn’t worked out as intended with the left-footed Iling-Junior often relegated to a role off the bench.

A return to England is in the player’s thinking and today’s Euro Paper Talk brought news of Manchester United attempting to bring the forward to Old Trafford.

Juventus are chasing the signature of Mason Greenwood who Man Utd will sell this summer. But to make the move easier for their Italian counterparts, Man Utd have reportedly proposed a swap deal that would see Iling-Junior move the other way.

Of course, if the young winger is destined for Villa Park, Man Utd will have to go back to the drawing board regarding Greenwood.

McKennie arrival curtains for Chelsea transfer?

If Villa and Juventus do sign off on their cash-plus-players idea, the chances of Conor Gallagher moving to Villa Park would fade.

Villa have already reached an agreement to sign a midfielder in the form of Luton Town’s Ross Barkley.

With McKennie a central midfielder too, Unai Emery would already have his direct replacement for Luiz plus an extra body in the middle of the park.

That could leave the door ajar for Tottenham to strike for Gallagher, though the life-long Chelsea fan hopes to remain at Stamford Bridge anyway.

Gallagher’s current contract expires in 12 months’ time, hence why Chelsea are actively exploring a sale while they still can.

