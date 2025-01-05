Aston Villa ‘schedule talks’ with PSG over incredible player-plus-cash deal

Aston Villa are reportedly set to ‘hold a meeting’ with Paris Saint-Germain next week over a potential swap deal involving Jhon Duran and Randal Kolo Muani.

Duran, 21, has been one of Villa’s star performers this season, notching seven goals in 18 Premier League appearances so far, capturing the attention of several top sides.

The Colombian international came close to joining West Ham last summer but the London side ultimately refused to match his price tag, a decision they’ll no doubt be regretting now.

According to Football Insider, Villa could part ways with Duran this month in a shock move. It’s claimed that PSG ‘are set for talks with Villa over a sensational cash-plus-player swap deal involving Kolo Muani and Duran.’

The report states that ‘PSG are due to hold a meeting with the Premier League side next week over a potential swap deal’ involving the two strikers.

It’s suggested that PSG are willing to offer a substantial sum plus Kolo Muani in exchange for Duran – a rumour that first emerged in the Spanish press two weeks ago.

Villa, understandably, are reluctant to sell one of their most important players mid-season. But there is growing speculation regarding Duran’s future at the moment.

Premier League giants keeping tabs on Kolo Muani – sources

PSG’s reported interest in Duran seems to be gathering pace but TEAMtalk sources suggest that it would take a mammoth offer to lure him away from Villa mid-season.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed back in October that Villa now value Duran at over £80m and won’t consider selling him for less. That valuation may have since increased amid his impressive form.

The reports regarding Kolo Muani are interesting, however, as it is possible that the French international could head to the Premier League this winter.

TEAMtalk understands that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Kolo Muani’s situation, while Arsenal are also interested in the 26-year-old.

PSG are willing to sell the forward next month as he has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique. Kolo Muani has started just two league games so far this season and is considering his options.

Sources say that a bid of £50million could be enough to sign Kolo Muani, which could be considered a bargain as he joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for £76million in 2023.

However, he has failed to live up to his price tag in the French capital, with just 11 goals in 54 appearances for PSG so far.

