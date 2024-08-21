Aston Villa have had an excellent transfer window but their business isn’t done yet, with Unai Emery reportedly keen to sign a striker before the window slams shut.

The Midlands club have reinforced their ranks with eight new additions so far – although new youngster Lewis Dobbin has gone out on loan and Samuel Iling-Junior could do the same.

Emery is trying to build a squad with the quality and depth to compete in both the Premier League and Champions League this term.

According to reports from Spain, the manager wants to add another centre-forward to his squad and Aston Villa have ‘opened talks’ with Atletico Madrid over a deal for Samu Omorodion.

Omorodion, 20, was close to joining Chelsea for £34.5m just two weeks ago before the move collapsed due to a disagreement on personal terms.

The Blues have switched their attention to another Atletico forward, Joao Felix, and he has now completed a £46.3m switch to Stamford Bridge.

Omorodion is still expected to leave Diego Simeone’s side this summer though and reports suggest that Aston Villa are the big favourites to bring him in.

El Desmarque reports that Emery and Aston Villa’s sporting director Monchi are huge admirers of the young forward, who scored eight LaLiga goals last season while on loan with Deportivo Alaves.

It’s claimed that Aston Villa are ‘accelerating’ towards a deal after making it clear that they are willing to match Chelsea’s £34.5m offer for him.

The Midlands club hope to tie up a deal soon so that Omorodion can compete with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran at Villa Park this term.

Aston Villa ‘offered’ Raheem Sterling

Chelsea, meanwhile, are working hard to get unwanted players sold before next week’s transfer deadline and Aston Villa could be set to benefit.

Reports suggest that Villa are showing a surprise interest in Raheem Sterling, who was left out of Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

The England international wants to stay in the Premier League despite links with the Saudi Pro League and is willing to take a significant pay cut to do so.

He is ready to leave Chelsea after being left out of training by manager Enzo Maresca and is now training at home as he looks to secure a move elsewhere.

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the 29-year-old has been ‘offered’ to Aston Villa and Juventus are also showing an interest in him.

Sterling is likely to leave Chelsea before the end of the window and it will be interesting to see if Emery’s side do launch a shock bid for him.

