Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins has reportedly reached an ‘agreement’ to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who could sign Mason Greenwood.

30-year-old Watkins is a few levels below Harry Kane, but he has consistently performed at a high level for Aston Villa and England over the past few seasons.

Watkins has scored 15+ Premier League goals for the past four seasons and he has been sporadically linked with an exit from Aston Villa in recent years, while we have reported that they risk losing another leading star this summer with Arsenal lurking.

The experienced striker previously missed out on a move to Arsenal, and Villa are running out of time to cash in on him, as his current contract expires in 2028.

Still, Villa may be better off keeping Watkins because he is reliable and not yet showing any real signs of slowing down, while replacing him with a less proven forward would be a risk after it was reported that they have a striker revamp planned.

Despite this, Turkish outlet Sabah (as cited by DeadlineDay Live) claims Super Lig giants Fenerbahce have ‘agreed a three-year contract’ with Watkins, and they now need to come to terms with Aston Villa over a transfer fee.

According to the report, Aston Villa want 35 million euros (£30m) to sell Watkins, while Fenerbahce are hoping to pay around 25 million euros.

Obviously, this is a significant gap in valuation, so it remains to be seen whether the Turkish giants will meet Villa’s demands or they meet in the middle.

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Fenerbahce want to sign Ollie Watkins and Mason Greenwood

Fenerbahce are seemingly intent on overhauling their attack this summer, with journalist Nicolo Schira reporting that they are leading the race to sign former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood from Marseille.

Greenwood has also been linked with AS Roma, but Schira claims the forward has now ‘opened the door’ to joining Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce still need to agree a deal with Marseille, though. It is claimed that the French side are holding out for as much as 55 million euros (£47m) for Greenwood, so he and Watkins could cost £77m combined.

Schira explained on X: ‘Mason #Greenwood has opened the door to #Fenerbahçe and has given his availability to join Fener after the huge bid submitted by the turkish club in the last hours.

‘Fenerbahçe are working to reach a deal with #OlympiqueMarseille, which still ask 50-55M to sell the forward.’

In an earlier update, Schira said on X: ;’#Fenerbahçe have offered to Mason #Greenwood a salary of €8M/year + bonuses for a long term contract and are now in talks with #OlympiqueMarseille to reach a deal.’

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