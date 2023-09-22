Aston Villa star leaves Unai Emery sweating as £52m signing leaves door open for PSG return

Aston Villa will be keeping a close eye on record signing Moussa Diaby as the French winger has made his feelings clear on a potential return to PSG.

Unai Emery has done a fantastic job since arriving at Villa Park as the club have made huge strides forward both on and off the pitch.

The Spanish boss managed to guide Aston Villa into a European spot last season and they managed to recruit well this summer as a result of their new European pedigree.

Diaby was among the signings made by Emery this summer and the French winger has immediately adapted to life in the Premier League.

After joining for a club record fee of £51.9million, Diaby hasn’t wasted any time in making a significant impact. The 24-year-old has two goals and two assists to show from his first five league matches.

Aston Villa managed to tie the winger down to a five-year deal in the summer so they won’t be sweating over his short-term future, but Diaby has made an interesting claim in a recent interview.

The French star spent his formative years with PSG, but he left the club in 2019 in search of regular first team football. Bayer Leverkusen gave him his next opportunity and he hasn’t looked back since.

While the 24-year-old is only just getting his feet under the table at Aston Villa, he has left the door open to a potential PSG return in the future.

Diaby leaves the door open

PSG’s latest recruitment policy has seen them ditch the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in favour of signing young upcoming French players.

Diaby would certainly fit the bill for the type of player that PSG are looking to sign these days and it seems as if Diaby would be open to the move in the future.

“PSG is my formative club,” Diaby explained via Foot Mercato. “I learned everything there, I spent seven years at the club, I rubbed shoulders with a lot of players. Some are professionals today, others are not. I played my first professional match for PSG. It was a powerful and important moment.

“I can’t forget that. It’s the club from the capital, the city where I come from. PSG was a good adventure for me. I had to take a different path reluctantly. To develop my career and progress, I had to leave. By staying at PSG, I would have had less playing time.”

While Diaby recognises that he had to leave PSG when he did, it seems as if he would be open to the idea of a reunion with his former club in the future.

“PSG will always be PSG,” Diaby adds. “I’m often told that the fans are thinking about my return. That’s great. It means they haven’t forgotten me.

“The fans know that I was trained at this club and that I’m ready to give everything for this shirt. It also means that I’m doing good things. If I hadn’t been good, they wouldn’t have thought about my return. It’s nice to read and to know. Maybe I’ll be back one day. In any case, PSG will always be in my heart.”

READ MORE: Major Aston Villa exit at ’embryonic stage’ as European giants leave Arsenal, Chelsea behind