Aston Villa have exploded into the race for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, sources confirm, as they look to beat Manchester United and two other Premier League sides to his signature.

Atletico are open to allowing the former Chelsea and Crystal Palace to leave this month, and that has put a host of English suitors on alert.

Gallagher, 25, is valued by Diego Simeone, but the manager knows he can’t guarantee him consistent minutes, which is a problem for the midfielder in the run-up to the World Cup.

The 22-time capped England man has started just four of Atletico’s 19 LaLiga matches this term, and it’s understood he is keen on a return to the Premier League to play regularly again.

As we reported on December 29, Gallagher spoke to Atletico boss Diego Simeone about his future, and the Spanish giants agreed to let him leave – as long as their wishes and demands are met.

United, Tottenham and Newcastle have all shown interest in Gallagher, but sources have confirmed that Villa have now made a ‘definitive move’ for the centre-mid.

Atletico, for their part, are open to allowing Gallagher to leave on loan, so long as it includes an obligation to buy.

Aston Villa make their move for Conor Gallagher

Unai Emery is looking to add depth to his midfield options as Villa look to cement their position in the Premier League’s top four and mount an ambitious title charge.

They currently sit joint-second in the table, just six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Should Villa win the race for Gallagher, he could compete with the likes of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara for a starting spot.

The move could prove to be an ideal one for Gallagher, who has a fight on his hands to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s thinking for the World Cup.

A source close to the situation exclusively told us in December: “Atletico acknowledge they can’t give Conor the football he wants and deserves.

“That is the key issue, and they know he is too good to sit on the bench and they don’t want to wreck his chances of going to the World Cup.”

