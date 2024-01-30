Aston Villa succeed with all or nothing bid, as Emery snaps up attacker with 16 goal contributions this season

Aston Villa have have had their final bid for Unai Emery's No 1 transfer target this month accepted

Aston Villa have struck gold with their final offer for an impressive winger who’s notched 16 goal contributions across all competitions this season, according to a trusted source.

Villa kept their cards close to their chest in the first half of the winter window, though the latter half has sprung into life.

Unai Emery’s high-flying side announced the arrival of Serbian right-back Kosta Nedeljković from Red Star Belgrade on January 22. The highly-regarded 18-year-old cost roughly £6.5m to sign and has been loaned back to Red Star for the remainder of the season.

Aston Villa also bid for Iceland international goalkeeper, Hakon Valdimarsson. However, despite outbidding Danish side Copenhagen, their offer of €2m proved insufficient. That left the door ajar for Brentford who quickly saw a €3m bid accepted.

Regardless, Villa’s No 1 priority this month always remained the signing of Middlesbrough attacker, Morgan Rogers.

The 21-year-old stands an imposing 6ft 4in tall and has risen to prominence with Boro this term. Rogers has scored seven and assisted nine across all competitions this term, and even scored against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

Rogers primarily plays in an attacking midfield role, though has also been selected on the wings, at centre-forward and as a No 10 at varying stages this season.

Villa lodged a series of bids for Rogers throughout the month, all of which were knocked back by Middlesbrough.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, their final attempt has finally got the green light.

Unai Emery gets his man

Taking to X, Romano revealed: “Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in place with Middlesbrough for talented English winger.

“After final proposal, Boro accepted and player now leaving training ground to travel. Medical tests booked next 24 hours, signing imminent for Aston Villa.”

Romano did not state the size of the accepted bid. However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein did.

Transfer fee, contract length both confirmed

Ornstein stated on January 28 that Villa’s third offer was worth £15m (including add-ons). It wasn’t enough to seal a deal right then and there, though it appears Middlesbrough have relented.

Ornstein stated the agreement struck today is worth £8m plus a further £7m in add-ons (totalling £15m).

Rogers will travel to the Midlands today ahead of undertaking a medical tomorrow (Wednesday). A five-and-a-half year contract running until the summer of 2029 will be signed.

Manchester City are also set to benefit from the agreement by way of a 25 percent sell-on clause. City sold Rogers to Middlesbrough six months ago for just £1m in July 2023.

