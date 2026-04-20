Aston Villa gifted chance to sign ‘one of the best players in the Championship’ in stunning summer swoop

A top Aston Villa attacking target has reportedly opened the door to a potential move to the Premier League this summer, although much will depend on whether his club can secure a return to the top flight in the remaining weeks of the season.

Villa are closing in on a return to the Champions League for next season as they sit a whopping 10 points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea with only five games of the campaign remaining.

Unai Emery’s men have already endured a tough workload this season after reaching the Europa League semi-finals, but the overall quality of their squad will be tested further by a step up to elite European competition.

On the face of it, the addition of a top Championship star might not be what most Aston Villa fans will be calling for, but Southampton star Leo Scienza is ready to take that next step.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 27-year-old Brazilian attacker is prepared to ‘assess his options’ if Saints fail to earn promotion.

Tonda Eckert’s side are currently outsiders for the final automatic spot, with a run in the playoffs more likely for the St Mary’s outfit.

Scienza has thrived in the Championship since his £7.8million move from German outfit Heidenheim last year, with Southampton poised to make a tidy profit on his signature – and Villa are ready to strike.

The report states that Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the winger’s progress, including the likes of Leeds, although FI has discussed Villa’s bid to sign Scienza.

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Emery on the hunt for new Villa wingers

They state that Emery is ‘keen on adding new wingers to his squad this summer’, with the wide areas viewed as a weakness in the current Villa team.

While Southampton are reluctant to see Scienza leave, with the player having scored seven goals and added 10 assists in 34 Championship games this season, they will have little option if they fail to return to the top flight.

And FI’s Pete O’Rourke has revealed Scienza’s current exit stance, along with the interest from Villa, stating: “He’s been one of the best players in the Championship this season, Leo Scienza.

“A real great pickup from Southampton when they signed him from Heidenheim in Germany.

“He’s been outstanding since his arrival with 10 goals and seven assists in 34 appearances, he’s played a key role in getting them to the FA Cup semi-final.

“He’ll play a key role in their bid for promotion as well, as they try to chase down that second automatic promotion spot behind Coventry City.

“He has ambitions to play at the highest level possible, and if Southampton can’t offer him Premier League football next season, he might look to move on.

“Premier League clubs could be willing to offer the winger that chance to pay at the highest level as well, Aston Villa could be among them.

“He’s under contract until 2029 and Southampton don’t want to lose him, but if they don’t win promotion, he might feel he’s ready to make that step up.”

It’s also stated, meanwhile, that Leeds, Everton, Fulham and Tottenham are also tracking one of the players of the season in England’s second tier.

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