Aston Villa terminate £17m star’s contract, with instant switch to Villarreal agreed

Aston Villa will absorb the maximum loss on Bertrand Traore after agreeing to terminate the winger’s contract ahead of signing with Villarreal.

Traore, 28, cost £17m to sign when plucked from Lyon in 2020. The Burkina Faso international notched eight goals across all competitions in his first season at Villa Park, though that proved to be the peak of his stint in England.

Traore had become an increasingly peripheral figure at Aston Villa in the ensuing years, culminating in racking up just 43 minutes of action this term.

Once Villa wrapped up a move for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, the decision was made to cut Traore loose.

TEAMtalk’s own sources as well as Fabrizio Romano have all confirmed Villa and Traore have agreed to terminate the player’s contract.

That has freed the winger up to join LaLiga side Villarreal who won’t have to pay a transfer fee. The Spanish transfer deadline mirrors the English deadline – 11pm tonight.

Villarreal are struggling in LaLiga this term and sit just seven points clear of the drop zone.

However, they do have a Europa League campaign to look forward to having booked safe passage straight into the round of 16.