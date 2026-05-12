Aston Villa are stepping up their search for a long-term successor to Emiliano Martinez as uncertainty surrounds the Argentina international’s future at Villa Park, with TEAMtalk able to reveal two key targets for Unai Emery’s side.

The 33-year-old has been an integral figure since his arrival from Arsenal in 2020, playing a pivotal role in the club’s rise from the Championship to established Premier League contenders.

However, with his contract situation under review and interest from elsewhere, Villa are preparing for life after the World Cup winner.

According to sources, the Midlands club have already begun their due diligence on two highly rated young goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

Toulouse’s Guillaume Restes is understood to be a player they particularly like, and early contact has been made to establish his plans and the conditions for a potential deal this summer.

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks at Toulouse and has quickly established himself as one of French football’s most promising shot-stoppers. His composure, distribution and command of the penalty area have drawn comparisons with some of the country’s finest keepers, and he is viewed as a realistic and attainable target for Villa.

Villa have also carried out thorough checks on Robin Risser at RC Lens. The 21-year-old Frenchman joined Lens from Strasbourg last summer for a modest fee and has impressed during his debut campaign at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

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Aston Villa ramp up keeper hunt as Liverpool eye Martinez

Risser is a strong contender for Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season, having kept 11 clean sheets in 32 league appearances so far, and has already been linked with several Premier League clubs.

Risser’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and three top-flight English sides are understood to be monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed back in February that Tottenham are admirers of Risser – though their chances of signing him hinge upon whether they survive relegation.

Lens, however, are expected to demand a significant fee for a player who is seen as central to their plans, especially with Champions League football on the horizon next term.

Villa’s recruitment team are working discreetly but decisively, keen to secure a reliable keeper who can challenge for the number-one spot.

Whether either Restes or Risser ultimately makes the move to the Premier League remains to be seen, but the club’s proactive approach signals a clear intent to strengthen the goalkeeping department in advance of any potential departure for Martinez.

Martinez, for his part, is generating significant interest.

We revealed yesterday how Liverpool view the experienced keeper as a potential Alisson successor, so that is something to keep a close eye on.

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