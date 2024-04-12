Aston Villa urged to sign Man Utd academy graduate who has ‘really impressed’ this season

Aston Villa have been urged to sign Luton Town defender Teden Mengi, who has done well for himself since leaving Manchester United in the summer.

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last 12 months and the club will be keen to make further strides forward in the summer.

As things stand, Emery’s side sit fifth in the Premier League, level on points with Tottenham who sit one place above them. With Champions League qualification being a real possibility this season, the club will be keen to strengthen their options across the board.

Aston Villa’s starting XI is packed with quality, but in order to compete on multiple fronts, the club could do with adding some much-needed depth in several areas.

The Villains have seen their form dip in recent weeks, having only won one of their last five Premier League matches. It can be argued that their tail-off is a result of their ever-growing injury list.

As of writing, the likes of Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash are all on the sidelines with various injuries.

DON’T MISS – The five star players Aston Villa may have to sell this summer, including Arsenal and Man Utd targets

Aston Villa told to sign Mengi

Stan Collymore has been impressed with Mengi this season and how the 21-year-old defender has adapted to life in the Premier League with Luton Town.

Mengi came through the Man Utd youth academy, but only made two senior appearances for the club before he was sold to Luton in the summer.

Given his performances this season, Collymore has expects a number of ‘big clubs’ to be interested and he’s urged Aston Villa to join the race to sign him.

“Sure, he’s not long left Old Trafford to ply his trade at Luton but I can’t be the only one who’s noticed that he has all of the background, the ambition to leave United at 21 to go it alone,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“I’ve been really impressed by his performances and I’m sure he’ll be on several “big clubs” radars. He’s played for England at every age level so will have had an A+ club and international grounding.

“Personally, I’d drive him to Villa Park tomorrow if Unai Emery fancies it.”

In the Premier League this season, Mengi has made 25 appearances, with 23 of those being starts. While Luton have been guilty of conceding a lot of goals, the 21-year-old defender has showcased his quality throughout the season.

The market value of Mengi will likely depend on whether or not Luton stay in the Premier League. If they do manage to maintain their Premier League status, the Hatters could demand a sizeable chunk of change.

Given Aston Villa have been short of defensive options at points of this season due to injury, Mengi would be a sensible pick-up in the summer.

READ MORE – Arsenal star eyed by Aston Villa told he’ll be sold this summer; £25m star to use Euros as an audition