Aston Villa have opened talks with Parma over a deal for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as Juventus rekindle their interest in Emiliano Martinez, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Martinez has been linked with a move away from Villa Park for more than a year now. Indeed, at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Argentina international appeared to wave a tearful goodbye to the Villa faithful. And yet, he is still their first-choice stopper.

The former Arsenal keeper, who has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool, has been on Juventus’ radar for some time but as the transfer window ticks down, time is running out for a deal to be struck.

Martinez still has just under three years left on his contract, so if he was sold, Villa would want to get a sizeable fee for the 33-year-old. Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that Villa are planning for a future without Martinez as they accelerate their pursuit of Suzuki.

Paris Saint-Germain pulled out of a proposed deal for the 23-year-old, with the French champions having been in discussions over a transfer worth around €35million (£30m).

PSG had been working on a plan to sign Suzuki and then send him to Juventus on loan for the season. However, that arrangement has now collapsed this weekend after issues emerged over additional commissions being requested by agents representing the player.

With the PSG move called off, Juventus have turned their attention back towards Martinez.

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Aston Villa hopeful of Zion Suzuki transfer

TEAMtalk understands the Turin club have revived their interest in the Argentine hero winner after previously holding talks with Villa earlier this summer. An agreement could not be reached between the clubs at the time, although Martinez had already agreed personal terms.

Now there is a growing belief inside Villa that a deal for Martinez can be completed, which has prompted them to accelerate their own move for Suzuki.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Villa are working towards getting Suzuki signed and in place before their Premier League opener at Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend.

The Japanese international has impressed since joining Parma and is regarded as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe. Villa see him as a player capable of stepping into their goalkeeping plans immediately while also offering significant long-term potential.

The situation is developing quickly, with Martinez’s possible departure now directly linked to Villa’s move for Suzuki.

Juventus remain keen on Martinez and have reopened discussions, while Villa are pushing to secure Suzuki as they prepare for the possibility that their World Cup-winning goalkeeper leaves.

For now, the club are working on both deals simultaneously, but the expectation is that movement could come quickly in the coming days.

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