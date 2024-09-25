Barcelona in shock ‘contact’ over signing Aston Villa ‘sensation’ after failed Onana move

Barcelona hold surprise interest in signing Jhon Duran from Aston Villa after previously missing out on Amadou Onana to the Premier League side, according to reports.

Barcelona landed on Onana as a top target to improve their midfield during the summer, having been impressed by his form while at Everton. However, Aston Villa won the race for the Belgian by striking a £50million deal with Everton for his capture.

Barca may now try to get their revenge on Villa by landing Colombian striker Duran instead. According to El Nacional (as cited by AS), the Catalan giants view Duran as a ‘sensation’ following his incredible start to the campaign and this has prompted club chiefs to move in.

Barca sporting director Deco has supposedly initiated ‘contact’ with Villa to see if Duran can be signed.

Barca are always on the hunt for the next elite stars and they view the 20-year-old as someone who can become ‘one of the next great figures in European football’.

The Blaugrana can currently rely on Robert Lewandowski as their main centre-forward, but he is now 36 years old and in the twilight stage of his career.

Barca had hoped that young talent Vitor Roque would become Lewandowski’s successor, but the Brazilian struggled during his initial spell at the club and has since been loaned out to Real Betis.

Instead, Barca could now swoop for Duran, who has already netted five goals in seven games this season, including a stunning strike during Villa’s 3-2 victory over Everton on September 14. Duran also got on the scoresheet during the League Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, putting away a penalty after winning the spot-kick himself.

Barcelona transfers: Jhon Duran a new objective

The rising star was heavily linked with a transfer away from Villa Park during the summer, and club director Damian Vidagany has since claimed that as many as 40 clubs were interested in snapping him up.

West Ham United were in concrete talks with Villa over Duran’s potential signing, while Chelsea also identified him as an alternative to Victor Osimhen.

But the player stayed put as no agreement could be reached for his exit. It has actually ended up working wonders for Duran, as he is now thriving under Unai Emery, despite Ollie Watkins typically being Villa’s main No 9.

Duran would likely jump at the chance to join Barca if they were to firm up their interest in him next year. However, it remains to be seen whether Barca can match Villa’s demands.

The Villans wanted £40m to sell the former Chicago Fire ace in the summer, though that price tag will have risen hugely amid his rich vein of form.

Meanwhile, recent reports state that Villa remain interested in Liverpool star Joe Gomez, having taken a look at the defender during the most recent transfer window.

Gomez does not look like he will become a key player under Arne Slot, which could give Villa an opportunity to snare him. Newcastle United are also interested in the Englishman, setting up a battle for his capture.

For Barca, their current priority is to find a new goalkeeper following news of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s long-term knee injury.

It has been reported that Hansi Flick wants Barca to sign a world-class keeper such as Liverpool’s Alisson, though that is clearly a very ambitious objective.

Barca may instead look to the Premier League when bolstering their centre-back options, as a pundit has suggested Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite would be a great signing for the La Liga titans.

Stars who have represented Barca and Aston Villa

Pepe Reina

Barcelona apps: 49 (2000-2002) Aston Villa apps: 12 (2020)

A product of the Barcelona academy, Reina earned 49 first-team appearances across two seasons in which they finished fourth. Almost two decades later, he endured a loan spell at Aston Villa from AC Milan, playing a part in their first season back in the Premier League.

Adama Traore

Barcelona apps: 21 (2013-2015, 2022) Aston Villa apps: 12 (2015-2016)

Traore also came through the Barcelona academy and made four appearances before Aston Villa bought him ahead of the 2015-16 season. They were relegated by the end of it, but shortly after his Championship debut, Traore was lifted back up to the top flight by Middlesbrough.

Lucas Digne

Barcelona apps: 46 (2016-2018) Aston Villa apps: 99* (2022-present)

Digne spent two seasons at Barcelona, but featured in fewer than half of their LaLiga games in that time before arriving in the Premier League with Everton. It was from the Toffees that Villa later bought him in January 2022, and he remains at Unai Emery’s disposal to this day.

Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona apps: 106 (2018-2022) Aston Villa apps: 43 (2022-2023)

It was seen as a major coup for Villa when they managed to sign Coutinho from Barcelona, despite his below-standard spell in LaLiga. The presence of his former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as their manager at the time helped Villa secure the playmaker’s services, but he has since endured loan spells in Qatar and Brazil.

Clement Lenglet

Barcelona apps: 160 (2018-2022) Aston Villa apps: 25 (2023-2024)

Lenglet spent four seasons at Barcelona but is now on his third loan spell away from the club. The second, last season, was at Villa, where he had to be patient for opportunities but eventually played in a quarter-century of games.