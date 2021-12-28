Aston Villa are reportedly keen on making a January transfer window move for Serie A revelation Aaron Hickey.

The Scottish starlet has been outstanding for his club Bologna this season, playing as a wing-back. And according to reports from Italy he could be heading back to the UK in the New Year.

Tuttosport states that Villa are ready to hand Steven Gerrard funds to improve his squad. The report also adds that the Italian outfit are open to selling the player, if they receive a lucrative offer.

The 19-year-old joined the Felsinei from Hearts in September 2020 for a reported fee of €1.7million.

Hickey was limited to just 11 Serie A appearances last term. However, he’s become a regular under Sinisa Mihajlovic, scoring four goals in 19 Serie A games.

The youngster has previously played for Scotland Under-17s but is yet to be capped at senior level.

Villa keen on Flamengo hotshot

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have joined a number of Premier League sides in expressing an interest in signing Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo.

A host of Premier League sides are reportedly interested in Barbosa. Indeed, the forward’s goalscoring record in 2021 highlights him as a top talent.

Barbosa scored 28 goals and registered 11 assists in 37 games for Flamengo this season. As such, it is obvious why so many English sides have taken an interest.

Indeed, Aston Villa are one of the latest to have put their hat in the ring in the race for Barbosa, per Birmingham Mail.

Aston Villa’s form has risen somewhat some Steven Gerrard took over as the club’s manager. Villa have won four games from seven with Gerrard at the helm, and have put in impressive losing performances against the league’s top three.

Gerrard looking for more goals

Villa are currently 11th in the league, and only seven sides have scored more goals than them this season.

Indeed, adding a top striker talent to their ranks would surely boost them comfortably into the top half of the table.

Barbosa seems to be just that, with his goalscoring record in Brazil speaking for itself. What’s more, the 25-year-old has made 17 Brazil appearances, scoring five goals.

Indeed, Villa’s top scorer this season, Ollie Watkins is comfortable playing on the left of a front three. As such, the side could sign Barbosa and still accommodate one of their star men.

While there are indeed a host of Premier League sides interested in Barbosa, there could be a scrap for his signature. However, Villa are surely in a good position to try to fend off the competition and land him for themselves.

