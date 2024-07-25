Aston Villa burst into race for electric Bundesliga star as Monchi eyes destruction of Juventus deal

Aston Villa have reportedly entered the frame to sign Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi, with Juventus also pushing to capture him and Chelsea keeping tabs on the situation.

Adeyemi spent time at Red Bull Salzburg and FC Liefering in Austria before gaining his first big move in July 2022 when Dortmund came calling. The Bundesliga giants paid Salzburg a reported €30million for Adeyemi, and the forward has since registered 14 goals and eight assists in 66 games.

The pacy left winger, who can also operate on the right flank or at centre-forward, is contracted to Dortmund until June 2027. But it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will fulfil that deal.

On July 8, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are interested in Adeyemi as they look to sign another left-sided attacker to provide Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling with extra competition.

But Chelsea are at growing risk of missing out on Adeyemi. Serie A giants Juventus recently expressed their interest in the 22-year-old and initiated talks with his representatives.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Juve have sent Adeyemi’s agents a formal contract proposal as they try to agree personal terms before opening talks with Dortmund over a potential transfer fee.

However, the Daily Mail report that Aston Villa have joined Chelsea and Juve in the chase for Adeyemi.

Villa president of football operations, Monchi, is an admirer of Adeyemi and was impressed by his performance in the Champions League final, which Dortmund lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Aston Villa transfers: Monchi in for Karim Adeyemi

Monchi has learned that the player is very much open to a new challenge and is therefore readying an approach of his own to disrupt Juve’s plans.

It is claimed that Adeyemi is available to sign for £35m, a sum Villa may find it easier to match than Juve. The Bianconeri might have to sell one of their current players, such as Tottenham Hotspur target Federico Chiesa, before they can bid such an amount for Adeyemi.

Villa have already bolstered their forward ranks this summer with the signings of Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin, with Adeyemi the latest attacker on their shortlist.

Should Villa beat Chelsea and Juve to Adeyemi’s capture, then he would become their ninth arrival of the summer transfer window.

In addition to Philogene, Iling-Junior and Dobbin, Villa have brought in Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Ross Barkley and Enzo Barrenechea.

