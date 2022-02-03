Villa receive further praise for ‘very good’ signing with Gerrard credited for ‘beautiful’ atmosphere

Aston Villa have received further praise for a “very good” signing with Steven Gerrard credited for creating a “beautiful atmosphere”.

The club’s board more than proved they were willing to back their new manager in his first transfer window in charge. As well as splashing £27m on Lucas Digne, they brought in experienced pair Philippe Coutinho and Robin Olsen on loan.

However, it was their final acquisition, the free transfer of Calum Chambers from Arsenal, which has caught the attention.

Thanks to non-disclosure agreements, Villa managed to keep the move under wraps. And it is one which bolsters their defensive ranks.

Even transfer expert Fabrzio Romano was impressed with the piece of business which caught many off guard when announced.

He told Que Golazo: “Chambers is a very good signing, in my opinion.

“It was a top-secret signing like Danny Ings, so they’re very, very good and congrats to Aston Villa.

“Congrats, because all the players [Villa signed], we can say they are loving to work with Steven Gerrard.

“So the atmosphere is really beautiful and when it happens in football, it is always amazing.”

Villa legend gives approval seal

Romano is not alone in his admiration of the transfer. That’s because former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor also views it as a positive one.

The player-turned-pundit offered his opinion on where he sees Chambers fitting in the pecking order too.

“The good thing about Calum Chambers is he’s back up for right-back and back up for centre-back,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“He’ll be fourth-choice centre-half behind Kortney Hause [plus Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa] but he’ll be second-choice right-back [behind Matty Cash].

“For Steven Gerrard it’s perfect. He’s not going to kick up a fuss if he’s not playing. He knows he’s not going to be starting if everyone’s fit.

“I think it makes sense for Aston Villa. When you need a fourth-choice centre-half and a second-choice right-back you can’t be spending a lot of money.

“It’s a very clever bit of business from Aston Villa. We needed a bit of cover in that area.”

