Aston Villa are preparing to challenge Spanish club Mallorca for the signing of a Paris Saint-Germain player, according to one journalist.

Steven Gerrard’s side have had a busy few weeks, completing two impressive January captures. First, former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho arrived from Barcelona on loan. The transfer will see him reunite with former team-mate Gerrard.

Then, Aston Villa announced the arrival of French left-back Lucas Digne from Everton. The deal, worth around £23million, came after a falling out between Digne and Rafa Benitez last month.

On the defender’s arrival, Gerrard said recently: “It shows the intent from the top of the club all the way down. It filters down from the two owners, who’ve been a fantastic support to myself. Christian Purslow and Johan Lange have backed that up.

“We’re delighted to have Lucas with his pedigree: a French international who’s got big Premier League experience; he’s been to high-class football clubs and won.

“When the opportunity came to get him in, we jumped at it; we were aggressive and the club backed me on that. We’re delighted to have another wonderfully gifted footballer at our disposal.

Aston Villa agree terms with another loan signing Aston Villa look set to complete the loan signing of goalkeeper Robin Olson

“Both footballers will make this group stronger, better and more experienced. To have more in the dressing room that have won, is vitally important because that’s the direction we want to go in.”

The Villans could carry out another transfer in the coming days as they are in the mix to sign Sergio Rico from PSG. Calciomercato journalist Matteo Moretto claims Gerrard’s side have ‘arrived’ for the shot-stopper, who has previously been at Fulham.

Mallorca want to sign Rico but could be blown away by Villa’s superior spending power. The Premier League side have put a loan bid with the option to buy on the table. They are now awaiting PSG’s response.

Club urged to end loan amid Aston Villa rumours

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have been told to end Robin Olsen’s loan from Roma.

The Sweden keeper is a target for Villa, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, and could be taken to Villa Park if Rico is not available to sign.

Pundit Panny Kenny told Football Insider: “Listen, for me, it’s a no brainer. If he has the chance to go to Villa then fair enough, it’s a good move for them, he’s only here on loan anyway.

“I can’t see him getting back in the team and I wasn’t impressed with him when he did play.

“That’s just my opinion. Get him gone and get him off the wage bill and that gives us the chance to get someone else in. That person can actually be of use to us instead of sitting on the bench doing nothing.

“It’s a case of getting rid of a player who isn’t contributing and having the opportunity to bring in a quality player. It just makes sense to me.”

