Aston Villa do not want to lose attacking-midfield star Morgan Rogers, but he would be open to a move away from the club if it presented itself, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 22-year-old, who has lit up the Premier League with eight goals and nine assists this season, isn’t pushing for an exit or stirring trouble at Villa Park. He’s happy under Unai Emery, but if the right opportunity knocks, he’s willing to listen.

Sources state he is a player who respects his club while keeping his ambitions alive.

Villa are well aware of Rogers’ meteoric rise since his £15million move from Middlesbrough in February 2024 and have placed a £90million price tag on him.

It reflects his importance and the club’s PSR pressures, though they’re adamant about avoiding forced sales. They also state that any sale would be for a fair price, in line with market value.

Chelsea are among the most interested, with Enzo Maresca, who coached Rogers at Manchester City’s academy, a big fan. He wants to add more creativity and dynamism to the midfield.

Rogers also ticks all the boxes of the London club’s recruitment policy, being an under-25 star with a high ceiling.

Arsenal, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, are also eyeing Rogers as a dynamic addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Manchester City, Rogers’ former club, are monitoring developments, too, but they hold only a sell-on clause, not a buy-back option, limiting their leverage.

Emery wants to push with his best stars

Villa boss Emery wants to add quality to his squad this summer and has stressed to the board the importance of keeping hold of some of his stars.

The Spanish coach has ambitions to challenge at the top end of the division next season, and that will be difficult if he loses his best players.

Rogers has experienced Champions League football this season and that is something that sources state he would like to continue to do. Villa are still in the race for Europe’s elite competition but cannot drop any more points and are reliant on clubs around them slipping up.

Indeed, they’re seventh in the Premier League, three points below fifth-placed Chelsea, who are in the final Champions League spot, but the form of both the Blues and Nottingham Forest in sixth could hinder Villa.

Aston Villa round-up: Watkins exit mooted

Another potential big exit is that of Ollie Watkins, who has lost his place to Marcus Rashford, and former Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler feels that the Reds should go after him.

“You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn’t really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age, but I’d go and get him for a couple of years because he’s a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League,” he said.

Villa could also choose not to sign Rashford permanently after his six-month loan. It has been suggested previously that they want to, but it’s now stated they have ‘no intention’ of signing the Manchester United man on a permanent deal.

Instead, it’s believed Barcelona have ‘advanced’ their pursuit of him by opening talks over personal terms.

