‘A constant menace,’ ‘a level above’ – Aston Villa fans in love with summer signing

Aston Villa fans have already fallen in love with a summer signing who put together one of his best performances so far in the 2-2 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Villa drew their second Premier League game of the season on Saturday. After going behind to Brentford in the 10th minute, they quickly hit back through Nicolas Jackson.

With just over 10 minutes to go, the Villans got themselves in front, John McGinn with the goal, before a couple of minutes later, they were pegged back by the Bees, with the game ending at 2-2.

Jackson, having timed his run perfectly to get on the end of a McGinn strike in the first half, netted his second goal in the last two games, and his third since signing from Chelsea in the summer.

His performance was hailed by a number of fans.

Villa fan and broadcaster Dan Bardell said: ‘Jackson a constant menace.’

One fan on X said: ‘Jackson is a level above.’

@AstonVilla THB and mbaye have to play, jackson is a level above — Frank Taylor (@FrankTa16783266) October 10, 2026

‘Jackson unreal’ said a third.

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Nicolas Jackson performance v Brentford

Per FotMob stats, Jackson was the third-best player in the Villa side against Brentford, with only fellow goalscorer McGinn and assister Johan Manzambi receiving better than his 7.6 rating.

He was a constant threat, with his four shots the second most in the game, to go with seven touches in the opposition box.

His 31 sprints were by far the most in the game, as he put the Bees’ defence under pressure throughout the game.

Aside from his own threat in front of goal, the Senegal forward also created two chances, and impressed with his passing.

Jackson made one pass into the final third, three line-breaking passes and one accurate long ball.

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