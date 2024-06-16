‘Daily’ Aston Villa contact threatens to derail Chelsea star sale as Euro giants leapfrogged

Ian Maatsen is in talks with Aston Villa over a move

Aston Villa are reportedly ‘in daily contact’ with the representatives of Ian Maatsen, and they might have leapfrogged Borussia Dortmund, who don’t want to pay the asking price set by Chelsea.

Maatsen spent the last half a season out on loan with the German giants. He was given the freedom to leave Stamford Bridge after playing just 12 Premier League games in the initial part of the season, with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella ahead of him in the pecking order.

His spell at Dortmund was far more productive than at Chelsea. Maatsen was directly involved in five goals in all competitions, including a Champions League goal on the way to the final, which Dortmund lost to Real Madrid.

Having impressed with the German outfit, it’s been suggested Maatsen could be snapped up by them permanently.

It’s also been reported that he is open to the prospect of returning to Signal Iduna Park.

However, Chelsea want to receive his full £35million release clause, and it’s believed Dortmund are not willing to pay that.

As such, they might have fallen behind in the chase for Maatsen.

Indeed, Aston Villa may now be in a better position to sign the full-back.

DON’T MISS: FOUR key areas Aston Villa have to address to make massive Champions League statement

Aston Villa ‘in daily contact’ with Maatsen

According to Football Insider, the Villans are ‘in daily contact’ with Maatsen’s representatives over a move.

And while a deal is not yet close, Chelsea are willing to sell the left-back, and the dialogue is continuing.

As such, there may soon be a breakthrough.

With that said, though, it’s believed Villa are also unwilling to go as high as £35million, so it remains to be seen if an agreemnt can be reached between the two clubs.

Maatsen’s UCL experience vital

It will be important for Unai Emery to bring in players who can aid Villa’s first-ever Champions League campaign.

Maatsen would therefore be a perfect addition, having reached the final last season.

He would also be in a great position to take the starting left-back spot immediately.

He’s 22, and is already at a very high level; Villa’s left-back duties have been split between 30-year-old Lucas Digne and 31-year-old Alex Moreno of late, and moving on from them playing so much will be ideal in the coming years.

With that said, if Villa can get a deal for Maatsen across the line, it seems a very smart piece of business from Emery.

READ MORE: The five star players Aston Villa may have to sell this summer, including Arsenal and Man Utd targets