Aston Villa have beaten Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Chelsea star Ian Maatsen, with a transfer fee now ‘agreed’ between the two sides.

Unai Emery has been on the hunt for a new left-back for some time and is a known admirer of the Dutchman, who spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

Maatsen performed well for the Bundesliga giants and played a key role in helping them reach the Champions League final.

Dortmund had the option to sign the defender permanently for £35m as per a clause in the loan agreement but they ultimately decided against doing so.

Now, according to journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea and Aston Villa have ‘compromised on a fee just above that figure,’ believed to be £37.5m.

Personal terms are also reportedly ‘in place’ for a six-year contract, which Villa are ‘working to finalise’ and hope to do so in the near future.

If all goes to plan, Maatsen will compete with Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno for a spot in Emery’s starting XI in the coming campaign, assuming the pair stay at the Midlands club.

Chelsea could get an Aston Villa star as part of the deal

Another respected journalist in Fabrizio Romano has also shared an update on Maatsen’s situation – adding that an Aston Villa player could head to Stamford Bridge as part of the deal.

“More on Ian Maatsen. Aston Villa are confident to get it done also on final details by the end of this week, there’s already green light from Chelsea,” Romano posted on X.

“Clubs are discussing the possibility to include one player in the deal, currently NOT guaranteed to be Jhon Duran.”

As reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have previously held discussions with Villa over signing Duran as they view him as one of the most promising young strikers in the Premier League.

However, Villa value Duran at approximately £40m and that is considered too high for the Blues, who have moved on to other centre-forward targets.

Romano suggests that another Villa player could move to Chelsea as part of the Maatsen deal and the jury is still out on who that could be.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming days, but what’s almost certain is that Maatsen will be playing his football at Villa Park in the coming season.

