Dean Smith downplays Villa star’s outburst, shares desires for player

Dean Smith has downplayed the outburst from Morgan Sanson during Aston Villa’s defeat to Arsenal last week, admitting he understands the Frenchman’s frustration.

Sanson has not featured too much for Dean Smith’s side since arriving from Marseille last January. The Frenchman has made only one senior appearance this season.

During the 3-1 loss to Arsenal, Sanson’s frustrations were clear to see, as he was overlooked as a replacement late in the game.

Smith has expressed his understanding of the Frenchman’s touchline outburst.

“He’s had a frustrating time because he’s been injured for quite a while since he’s been here,” he said via HITC.

“He never got on the pitch and there’s a way of showing your frustrations, and I dealt with that afterwards.”

It is clear Sanson is unhappy with the current situation, having not played a Premier League game since April. Smith, though, seemingly knows how to deal with player’s frustration from previous endeavours.

“I had players frustrated when we were winning four on the spin last season. So, I don’t get too worried about players being frustrated at not playing because that’s what I want,” he said.

A loan move for Harry Winks would make perfect sense Harry Winks has been linked with Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton.

Sanson will be hoping to make an impact in a Villa squad at some point in the near future.

Though his wait for game-time will continue this weekend. Illness will keep the midfielder out of the squad when Villa host West Ham.

Key Villa player available to face Hammers

Aston Villa have been given a boost for their squad this weekend. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be available, which looked like it could be unlikely earlier in the week.

The Argentinian flew to his home country in the week due to a family emergency.

Smith has said, however, that the star man was back in training on Friday, so will be available.

That will be a big boost for the side as they look to get back to winning ways, after losing their last three games.

Bielsa, Smith and six other Premier League managers under pressure to deliver results