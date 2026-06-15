Aston Villa accelerate double deal for Emery after striker signing boost and new keeper target emerges

Aston Villa are reportedly looking to deliver a double signing to Unai Emery this summer that could have a big impact on both ends of the pitch, ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League.

Having secured Champions League football with their fourth-placed Premier League finish last season, before going on to seal Europa League success, Villa are expected to make significant changes to Emery’s squad where necessary.

Of course, the club will need to remain mindful of the fact they were fined £9.5million last summer for failing to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play rules.

First up, Villa have received a significant boost in their efforts to sign a new central striker, following a statement from Karamba Guirassy, brother and agent of prolific Dortmund frontman Serhou Guirassy.

The Premier League side have been heavily linked with a move for the Guinea international, who has scored 56 across two seasons for Dortmund and is also on Tottenham’s radar.

Speculation was rife that Guirassy had actually agreed a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, only for Karamba Guirassy to completely deny those claims in an exclusive chat with Sky Sports journalist Patrick Berger.

“To clarify: no agreement of any kind has been reached,” he said. “Serhou is currently evaluating his options for next season. Any claim of a verbal deal is simply not true.”

“Evaluating his options” appears to suggest the player is very much open to a move, with the door therefore opening for a potential Villa swoop for a player who would be classed as an upgrade in the No.9 position, despite the goalscoring exploits of Ollie Watkins over the past six seasons.

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Aston Villa target Sociedad stopper

It’s no secret that Villa are also on the hunt for a new keeper, as they prepare for life without Emiliano Martinez beyond the summer.

The Argentina World Cup winner is close to reaching a full agreement over a deal to join Juventus and end his six-year stay at Villa Park.

Indeed, a fresh update from Matteo Morreto, who works closely with Fabrizio Romano, recently commented on X: “Juventus is very close to a total agreement with Emiliano Martínez on the contract.

“The deal is truly one step away, and soon new contacts between the parties to define every detail 100 percent while awaiting the negotiations with Aston Villa to heat up.”

To that end, the club are already looking at alternatives and continue to be heavily linked with Manchester City’s James Trafford, while a report last week claimed that a move for outstanding Parma and Japan keeper Zion Suzuki could also be on the cards.

However, a report in the Express & Star has now stated that Villa are also keeping tabs on experienced Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

The report claims that the 31-year-old, capped twice by Spain, is among several shot-stoppers under consideration should Martinez depart and the club need to enter the market.

Remiro has made over 300 appearances in seven years at Sociedad and would be available for a relatively low fee, given that he only has a year remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Morgan Rogers is now open to leaving Villa Park in a devastating blow to the club, as Arsenal begin to circle for a big-money raid this summer.