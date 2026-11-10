Aston Villa prioritising January double signing as mammoth Alex Baena transfer put on hold

Gabriel Sara and Santiago Beltran are top targets for Aston Villa

Aston Villa are preparing a targeted approach to the January 2027 transfer window, with central midfield and goalkeeping cover seen as priority areas following a busy summer under Unai Emery, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The most concrete interest centres on Gabriel Sara. The Galatasaray midfielder has been on Villa’s radar since the summer, when they considered him as a potential successor to Youri Tielemans.

In a significant boost for Villa, Galatasaray are now open to offers starting at around £33million, though sources suggest that a figure closer to £25million would get a deal done.

Sara’s prior experience in England, having played for Norwich City in the second tier, combined with his excellent performances in Turkey, makes him an attractive option for a side seeking greater depth and competition in midfield.

Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton are also understood to be monitoring the Brazilian’s situation.

In goal, Villa are watching River Plate’s Santiago Beltran. The 22-year-old Argentine has been recommended to recruitment chiefs by club scouts, and the Midlands club are now considering a offer.

River are attempting to extend Beltran’s contract and insert a substantial release clause, but Villa view the young stopper as useful squad depth signing behind first-choice Zion Suzuki.

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Aston Villa still dreaming of Alex Baena signing

Attacking targets remain under review. Villa have monitored Atletico Madrid’s Alex Baena, a player Emery knows from his Villarreal days.

However, Atletico are reluctant to sell in mid-season, and any deal would command a fee well above £60million amid strong rival interest from Arsenal, as TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month, Bayern Munich and a host of others.

A summer move appears more realistic for Baena, but Villa will have to fight to win the race.

Speculative interest has also been noted in other wide players, though nothing is advanced or described as concrete or advanced by sources.

Defensively, Villa are prioritising keeping players.

Ian Maatsen is close to formally signing a new contract after a verbal agreement was reached, reducing the urgency for a left-back despite interest in Barcelona man Alejandro Balde.

Centre-backs are a longer-term consideration, with Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof approaching the end of their contracts.

They are keeping an eye on the defensive market even after summer investment in younger defenders, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Modou Keba Cisse both joining.

Overall, Villa’s January strategy is measured. After a busy summer, the club are focused on opportunistic additions that address specific gaps without disrupting the squad’s balance.

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