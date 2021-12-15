Gerrard impact clear to see as pundit hails ‘brilliant’ Aston Villa midfielder

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has hailed Steven Gerrard’s expertise, and thinks Douglas Luiz is thriving because of it.

Gerrard’s managerial tact has been evident since he took charge at Villa Park. Indeed, he has soon lifted the side from near the relegation places to the top half of the Premier League.

The former Liverpool star has Villa playing quality football. What’s more, the midfield region is thriving, thanks to his obvious know-how of the centre of the park.

Campbell told Football Insider he thinks Luiz is in fantastic form, and that is thanks to Gerrard.

“Luiz has always been a brilliant player. I expected him to have a good season this year,” he said.

“He is shining under Gerrard because there seems to be more onus on him. Gerrard knows the position inside out.”

Luiz has been deployed in a more advanced role to the one he has played in for much of his time at Villa this season. Indeed, playing as an eight has allowed him to really show his quality on the ball.

The five-cap Brazilian has registered three assists this season. What’s more, that is already a higher total than he achieved last season, and in 20 fewer games.

Luiz, along with his midfield partners John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey, were quality against Norwich in the week.

Indeed, fans will hope Luiz, along with his fellow midfielders, continues to perform. Indeed, a possible long-term injury to in-form Marvelous Nakamba decreases the depth in the position.

Luiz among quality Villa midfield

While Luiz put in a top performance against Norwich, Ramsey also played a blinder alongside him.

The youngster has been a mainstay of the Villa side this season, and is repaying his managers confidence in him.

Confidence in Ramsey is something Gerrard has a lot of. He had high praise for the 20-year-old after his goalscoring performance against Norwich.

“As a midfielder you can only applaud that kind of play and to then unleash a shot like that, it should be in the run for goal of the month,” he said.

Indeed, Ramsey seems to be cherishing playing under such a quality former midfielder. He told BT Sport how much he looks up to Gerrard after the game.

“I’ve been watching clips of the gaffer and he was one of the best goalscoring midfielders and that’s what I want to be,”

Scoring quality goals like the one Ramsey bagged will certainly please his manager. What’s more, the entire midfield seems to have a great relationship with the manager, as well as each other.

