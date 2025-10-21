Aston Villa have reportedly moved to the front of the queue when it comes to snapping up an incredible LaLiga attacking talent in the January transfer window.

After a difficult start to the new season, in which Villa failed to score in their opening four games, their attack has now started to find its feet and produced two more outstanding goals in the 2-1 win at Tottenham last weekend.

Morgan Rogers netted his first goal of the season with his stunning equaliser in north London, while Emi Buendia’s strike off the bench was another thing of beauty. However, it appears that Unai Emery is keen on adding more explosive talent to his Aston Villa forward line ahead of the January window opening.

Reports in Spain suggest that Emery is ready to use his links in his homeland to move for highly-rated Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo in the new year.

According to Spanist out Fichajes, which is not always the most reliable of sources, Villa are ‘best positioned’ to secure the Japan international’s signature.

The 24-year-old is reported to be ‘disappointed’ with how things are currently going at Sociedad, who currently sit in the LaLiga relegation zone.

The report adds that a move to England is tempting for Kubo, who has already informed Sociedad of his intention to leave.

It’s not the first time that Kubo has been linked with Villa, while Manchester United and Everton have been known suitors in the past. Indeed, it’s claimed that the Toffeees moved for the attacker last summer, only to be put off by his asking price of €60million (£52m).

However, given the fact that Kubo is now actively seeking an exit, that figure will almost certainly have come down – even though the player remains under contract until 2029.

If Villa are able to sign the Sociedad man, he would be an immediate option for the right wing, although he also has the capability of playing inside as more of a No.10.

Villa have also not been afraid to make statement signings in the January window, having brought in Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen and Axel Disasi in the 2025 winter window.

Prior to that, in 2024, they snapped up Rogers, while other notable January additions have been Lucas Digne, Darren Bent, Ashley Young and Tyrone Mings.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job

Latest Aston Villa news

First up, Real Madrid striker Endrick is at the centre of a transfer frenzy as the January transfer window approaches, and TEAMtalk understands that Villa are among five Premier League clubs to have shown interest.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are leading three other giant clubs in the race to sign Villa star Morgan Rogers, according to a report, with the 23-year-old having shown once again why he is such a coveted talent on Sunday.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.