Aston Villa are seriously considering a move for Brennan Johnson

Crystal Palace’s hopes of signing Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson in January have been thrown into doubt after Aston Villa made contact with the player’s representatives regarding a potential deal, as they look to replace an unwanted star.

The 24-year-old Welsh international has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs under manager Thomas Frank, starting just six Premier League games this season despite his heroics last term.

Johnson notched 18 goals across all competitions in 2024/25, including the crucial winner in the Europa League final against Manchester United.

However, Tottenham are now open to offloading the former Nottingham Forest man in January.

Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner, had appeared to be the frontrunners for Johnson’s signature. We reported last weekend how the Eagles were confident of agreeing personal terms as they look to bolster their attack swiftly.

Staying in London was viewed as a significant draw for the forward, who is open to the switch in search of regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which Wales can still qualify for via the play-offs.

Sources had suggested a fee around £30m-£40m could suffice, with Tottenham open to a permanent sale or loan to facilitate squad reshaping.

But there is now a possibility of Villa hijacking the move, in a blow to Glasner’s January transfer plans. My colleague, Dean Jones, revealed Villa’s interest last week, but the recent talks with the player’s agents have moved things forward…

Aston Villa explode into Brennan Johnson race

Villa, under Unai Emery, are enjoying a fantastic season, with their 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday keeping their Premier League title dream alive.

They sit third in the table after winning their last seven league games (10 across all competitions), just three points behind leaders Arsenal. At the very least, they are firmly in the title race, but Emery is keen to strengthen his squad further.

Sources confirm Villa have identified Johnson as a target to add pace and versatility to their frontline. He could be brought in to replace Harvey Elliot, whose season’s loan from Liverpool is likely to be cut short in January, after he’s failed to earn Emery’s trust.

Villa are actively weighing up an approach, potentially ready to compete directly with Palace if Tottenham green-light an exit, as expected.

Spurs remain open to offers for Johnson, who they signed for £47.5m from Nottingham Forest in 2023, as Frank looks to reinforce his attacking options amid a challenging season.

While the Dane has expressed a preference to retain Johnson for squad depth, the player’s limited role has alerted multiple other Premier League clubs, including West Ham.

With the January window approaching, this developing transfer saga promises intrigue.

Palace’s advanced interest gives them an edge, but Villa’s ambition and financial muscle could prove decisive in luring the dynamic winger away from a London switch.

