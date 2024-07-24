Aston Villa remain in contact over the signing of Joao Felix

Fabrizio Romano has denied claims that Unai Emery will not finance a deal for Joao Felix, as he states Aston Villa are still in contact over the dream transfer, and the sale of another striker.

Emery has not made any enormous signings yet in his time as Villa boss. He has made some very good additions, with Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana particularly seeming already top assets, and Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea both players that could reach the top in the near future.

But there has not yet been a massive name walk through the door during the Spaniard’s time in charge.

Given he guided Villa to a Champions League spot after a fourth-placed finish last season, it would not be a surprise if he was able to convince a big name to the club.

Of late, it’s been suggested his favourite option in that category is Atletico Madrid forward Felix.

It has been stated that the manager believes he’ll be able to secure the signing of the star, who does not want to go back to Atletico after spending last season on loan at Barcelona.

But the latest report suggested that Villa felt the signings of both Felix and Raphinha – another big name they’ve been linked with – were inaccessible due to their prices.

However, Romano has denied that the Midlanders will stop going after the striker.

DON’T MISS: FOUR key areas Aston Villa have to address to make massive Champions League statement

Villa in contact for Felix transfer

The insider has confirmed that Villa are keeping ‘contacts alive’ for Felix.

He remains the dream target for manager Emery.

And while Romano admits the deal will not be easy due to the expensive package Villa will have to pay, they are still in the hunt for the striker.

The sale of Jhon Duran could help them to finance the deal.

Duran wants to be sold amid West Ham talks

Romano has confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with West Ham over that sale.

It is also said that the Colombian wants that move. It has been clear for some time that Duran wants to move away from Villa, with his agent attempting to secure him a move.

The striker has removed all traces of Villa from his social media of late, and recently revealed his hope of moving on.

“That my name is being mentioned by such big teams, it is very important for my career. I’m happy that there are these rumours and let’s hope that something concrete happens,” he said.

It’s unclear how much he’ll cost if he does move on, but he’d at least be able to make up some of Felix’s price, and Villa would then need a new striker anyway, so there’s no doubt pursuit of the Atletico man would continue.

READ MORE: The five star players Aston Villa may have to sell this summer, including Arsenal and Man Utd targets