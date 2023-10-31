Emery ends forward’s Aston Villa career, giving greenlight for January bids to be accepted

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is inviting January offers for their winger Bertrand Traore, a report has claimed.

Traore is into the final year of his contract with Aston Villa, but he might not even fulfil it if the latest reports from Football Insider are to be believed. It is claimed that Emery has given the green light for the club to take their last chance to cash in on the Burkina Faso international.

Emery has only handed five appearances to Traore so far this season and none of them have been starts. Therefore, he is ready to cast him aside from his Aston Villa project.

The asking price for Traore is not mentioned in the report, nor any suitors for his signature, but it seems like the end of his spell with Aston Villa is creeping up quickly.

Still only 28 years old, he will be keen to prove he still has something to offer elsewhere. In total, he has scored 10 goals from 61 Aston Villa appearances since his arrival in September 2020 from Lyon.

His other former clubs include Chelsea, Vitesse, Ajax and Istanbul Basaksehir. Lyon are the only club he has played for more than Aston Villa.

Nevertheless, it was only really in his debut season that he made a noticeable number of appearances for Aston Villa – and that was before Emery was at the club.

Injuries have not helped his case, in fairness, but it appears that the time is coming for Traore to embark on a new challenge in 2024.

READ MORE: West Ham, Fulham join Aston Villa in heated transfer race for former Chelsea centre-forward