Emery grinning, as Aston Villa announce first of two major deals with striker next

Aston Villa have announced Ezri Konsa has signed a new and improved contract, though a report claims he’s just phase one of a two-part operation.

Konsa, 25, has become an increasingly influential figure at Villa Park over recent years. The centra-half has made 145 appearances for Aston Villa since his £12m move from Brentford in 2019.

Konsa has started all five of Villa’s league clashes this term as well as their two Europa Conference League qualifiers against Hibernian.

The former England Under-21 international is an integral part of Unai Emery’s defence and his importance has increased following Tyrone Mings’ ACL surgery.

As such, news of Konsa extending his stay at Villa Park will be greeted warmly by manager Emery.

The breakthrough was announced via Villa’s official website, with the Athletic providing further details.

Konsa was under contract until 2026, though has penned a five-year contract on improved terms. In effect, Konsa has added an extra two years onto his deal, meaning his contract won’t expire until 2028.

The Athletic state the feeling within Villa is Konsa does not get the recognition he deserves from the outside world.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Emery’s coaching has also taken Konsa’s game to the next level.

Striker agreement next?

Per the Athletic, Villa will waste no time accelerating a contract extension for Ollie Watkins now Konsa’s future has been secured.

The striker, 27, is yet to find the net in the Premier League this term, though has provided a pair of assists. Watkins has found the European route more fruitful thus far, bagging three goals over the two-legged clash with Hibernian.

Watkins is undisputed first choice at centre-forward for Emery and has quickly struck up a dangerous tandem with Moussa Diaby.

The Athletic state a new deal for Watkins is next on the agenda for Aston Villa. Thrashing out fresh terms is slightly more time sensitive for Watkins than it was for Konsa given his current deal expires in 2025.

