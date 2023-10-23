Emery plans to sign devastating LaLiga star and give Aston Villa Prem’s best attack draws unfazed response

Athletic Bilbao have issued a response to growing speculation in Spain that Unai Emery is planning a transfer raid on the LaLiga side to bring their star talent Nico Willliams to Aston Villa in January.

Tuesday of this week marks a year to the day since Emery was appointed the manager of Aston Villa, the Spaniard taking over a club which, at the time, were nervously looking over their shoulders at the Premier League relegation zone. However, the 51-year-old has done a stellar job at the Midlands giants, steering them to a seventh-placed finish last time to secure an exciting return to European competition in the UEFA Conference League.

The best, however, could be yet to come at Villa Park. Emery has Villa riding high in fifth place in the Premier League with Sunday’s 4-1 victory over West Ham proving their 11th successive home win and putting the club just two points adrift of current leaders Manchester City.

They are also among the favourites to win the Conference League, especially given Emery’s tremendous pedigree when it comes to lifting European trophies. And amid the heightening expectations, Jamie Carragher has explained why a top-four finish – and Champions League football – could be on the cards for Villa.

To further their cause – and to manage their workload of competing on multiple fronts – Villa will clearly need a better, stronger squad. Emery did manage to attract Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby to the club over the summer; the two costly imports markedly improving Emery’s upwardly-mobile squad.

Villa interest in Nico Williams gathering serious pace

They also managed to sign Nicolo Zaniolo too, the Italian arriving on a season’s loan from Galatasaray and providing an additional option in attack. However, in seven appearances so far, the 24-year-old is yet to score a goal or get an assist to his name.

His replacement off the bench on Sunday, Leon Bailey, does have six goal contributions so far from 12 appearances, with five goals and an assist to his name.

Indeed, the Jamaican surely looks a first-choice pick for Emery alongside in-form Diaby and striker Ollie Watkins, the latter of whom has eight goals in 13 matches so far this season.

However, it seems Emery is looking out for another option to play alongside Watkins and Diaby in attack – and they continue to be persistently linked with Athletic Bilbao star Williams.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of LaLiga’s best young talents, having struck nine times in 43 appearances last season. A regular in the Spain squad, the forward’s deal is due to expire next summer, allowing him to negotiate a free-transfer move overseas from January 1.

Now reports in the Spanish media suggest a move to join Villa, and form a new part of a devastating attacking trio, is gathering serious pace.

Bilbao calm over star man’s future

Those links have now provoked a response from Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte.

And he insists that, despite growing talk their player could depart for Villa, everyone at the LaLiga club remains calm over Williams’ future.

“It is a very recurring theme, from Bilbao we have peace of mind,” he told DAZN.

“We want an attractive project for Nico and other players, as with another puppy Unai Gómez, whom we have renewed this week (until 2028).

“We trust that Nico will find the project attractive, and we think that’s how it’s going to be. His family is loyal to Athletic, it is the best for his career. As for possible rumours, we have no idea.”

That optimism appears to be shared by Spanish daily Sport, who also believes Williams will soon sign an extended deal at San Mames.

His release clause is currently set at €50m (£43.6m) and it’s reported that the new arrangement will look to extend that exit fee and make it that much harder for his suitors to finance a deal.

In his 90 games for the club, Williams has 12 goals and six assists.

